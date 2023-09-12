Magnolia Park Announce New Album 'Halloween Mixtape II'

The new album will be released on October 27.

Sep. 12, 2023

Prolific five-piece Magnolia Park reveal plans to release their new album Halloween Mixtape II on October 27th via Epitaph Records. The follow up to 2022’s debut record Baku’s Revenge and spiritual counterpart to 2021’s Halloween Mixtape, their kaleidoscopic fusion of sound is on display more than ever as they experiment and expand upon the hardened edge underlying their trademark catchy hooks and memorable melodies.  

Nowhere is their unique sonic mesh more apparent than on lead single and accompanying music video for “Animal” - The guttural, industrial-meets-nu-metal blast features rapper Ethan Ross and dark-pop singer PLVTINUM, showcasing Joshua Roberts’ Chester Bennington-esque vocal howl.  

“The song came together organically because we did it in only a couple of hours,” guitarist/songwriter Tristan Torres says. “It's such a weird collaboration, but it works so well and sounds so cool. We got to do the video all together too - we all flew out to LA and we got to hang out and make this really cool, nu-metal-style video.” Watch it below! 

Tapping longtime collaborators and Baku’s Revenge producers Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) and Andy Karpovck, the band updates their aesthetic with a contemporary fusion of magnetic pop, punk, nu-metal, hip-hop, phonk and 2000s theater-emo. Creating a versatile soundscape to support the many worlds that Magnolia Park’s music lies in, the band’s strengths stem from its individual members who all play a major role in the blend of genres they seamlessly combine. 

“Vince comes from a pop-leaning world, Freddie comes from a math rock and experimental world, and I'm very hip-hop-oriented,” Torres explains. “You can hear that in our sound – all these worlds colliding. We're not selfish about our sounds, we like it when we all mix together. Josh's amazing voice is the nail in the coffin, and Joe is such an amazing drummer.” 

Taking inspiration from a variety of pop culture juggernauts – the legendary virtual rockers Gorillaz, anime, and Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas’, Halloween Mixtape II further develops the narratives built around Magnolia Park’s fictional universe and its characters: Baku, Heart Eater, SoulEater, Dream Eater, MoonEater, Pumpkin Eater, and the Reaper. "We just want to create soundtracks for our characters," comments Torres.  

As summer cools into fall, let Magnolia Park’s genre-rich, hook-packed Halloween Mixtape II be the perfect soundtrack to whatever you have in store this October. Whether it’s cuddling under a blanket to a horror movie classic or building out a killer costume, Magnolia Park’s characters will be right there with you in their ever-expanding universe.  

Catch Magnolia Park on a headlining run starting October 5th, kicking things off in Houston, TX with support from poptropicaslutz!, TX2 and 408. All dates are listed below and tickets are on sale Click Here 

Magnolia Park Headlining Tour 

W/ poptropicaslutz!, TX2, 408 

10/5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall 

10/6 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box 

10/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall 

10/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad 

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge 

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom 

10/13 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA 

10/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone 

10/16 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon 

10/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater 

10/19 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfields Trading Post 

10/20 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction 

10/21-10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young 2023* MP only 

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex 

10/25 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater 

10/27 - Des Moines, IA @ Woolys 

10/28 - Sauget, IL @ Pops 

10/29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts 

Magnolia Park is Joshua Roberts (vocals), Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales (guitaris), Joe Horsham (drums) and Vincent Ernst (keyboards). 

Photo by Jonathan Weiner 




