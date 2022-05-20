Magnolia Park Announce 'Heart Eater' EP And Share New Music Video

Today, Florida based Magnolia Park have announced a new EP titled 'Heart Eater' slated for release on June 10th. The 4 tracks are an upbeat whirlwind of alt-leaning pop-punk, including the recent single "Tokyo" featuring Bad Suns vocalist Christo Bowman which propelled them in an alt-pop direction. They also share the video for track "Feel Something" boasting another prolific collaboration with Mayday Parade front man, Derek Sanders.

Guitarist Tristan Torres sheds some light on the making of the track, "The inspiration behind Feel Something is about wanting to live in the moment and the desire to be present. The recording process was super fast. Fred came up with the chorus and we finished the instrumental and verses together in a couple of hours. We got lucky enough to make friends with Derek from Mayday Parade and he hopped on the track. The music video was insane- we asked some of our fans (family) to come out and dress as our Character Baku. We had so much fun jumping around and hanging out with everyone."

The 'Heart Eater' EP was recorded in LA in a "whirlwind week" according to the band, with producers Matt Malpass, Andrew Wade, and Andy Karpovck. Rooted in pop-punk sensibilities while staying true to their unique styles, Magnolia Park incorporates elements of hip-hop, emo and alternative pop into their eclectic mix of sounds. In their Heart Eater era, the band finds themselves favoring production bursting with alluring synths and Tik-Tok dance-worthy trap beats, layered over the guitar riffs and sing-a-long melodies that have propelled them into an ongoing upward trajectory.

When asked what they want fans to take away from the EP, Magnolia Park reminds us that "Even though we are getting older we shouldn't take ourselves so seriously and we should always remember to have fun and enjoy life." Additionally, they encourage us to "Surround ourselves with people who love us the most."

Magnolia Park is lead vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, bassist Jared Kay, drummer Joe Horsham, and keyboardist Vincent Ernst. Ever since forming in just 2019, Magnolia Park has consciously pioneered inclusivity in the punk world. They are dedicated to spreading the message of #PopPunkInColor to ensure that the genre is one where people of all backgrounds are represented on and off stage.

Magnolia Park has a string of shows starting this summer, including Sad Summer Fest and a tour with Sum 41 and Simple Plan starting on July 29th. Tickets are available HERE.

MAGNOLIA PARK TOUR DATES

Sad Summer Fest

7/8 - Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's

7/9 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

7/12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's

7/13 - Houston, TX - White Oak

7/15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Ampitheatre

7/16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

7/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7/20 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

7/22 - NYC - Pier 17

w/Sum 41 + Simple Plan

7/29 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

7/30 - Austin, TX - Stubbs BBQ

7/31 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

8/3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8/5 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

8/6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/7 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

8/9 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

8/10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

8/12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

8/13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

8/14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

8/16 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

HEART EATER TRACK LIST:

1. Feel Something (feat. Derek Sanders)

2. Gravedigger (feat. Chad Tepper)

3. Serious

4. Tokyo (feat. Bad Suns)