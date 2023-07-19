Magnolia Park Announce 2 New EPs Out in August

Rooted in pop-punk sensibilities while staying true to their unique style, Orlando band Magnolia Park draw from an eclectic mix of influences to experiment with elements of hip-hop, emo and alternative rock. Today, they announce plans for two new EP’s out on August 18th - SoulEater and MoonEater – which respectively represent the lighter and darker sides of their multifaceted sound.

Ahead of the releases, the band shares the MoonEater lead single and accompanying music video titled “Breathing”, featuring alt-rapper nothing,nowhere. In an impassioned performance video depicting Magnolia Park singer Joshua Roberts free-falling from the heavens, he pushes his soaring vocals to the edge for a cathartic release of emotions.

“Our music is always about creating empowerment out of negative feelings,” the band comments. “In the same way, “Breathing” takes that feeling of crushing anxiety and panic attacks and converts it into pure power and energy.”

Magnolia Park’s debut album Baku’s Revenge (2022) “proved they are much more than just a “TikTok band,” according to Ones To Watch. With songs as thought-provoking as they are accessible, the members’ lived experiences are present in every second of each track.

Since the album release, the guys have gone on to share a few standalone singles that highlight their penchant for catchy melodies and massive guitar hooks, propelling their streaming count to 1.2 Million per month. Constantly pushing the limits of experimentation as they develop and refine their craft, the MoonEater and SoulEater EPs are their way of showcasing the duality that exists within themselves.

With “Breathing” the band sets the tone for a darker and more ethereal soundscape found on the MoonEater EP. In this project they lean into metalcore influences via crushing breakdowns and washes of highly distorted guitars, also highlighting trap production and alt-rap influences. The project includes their hit single “Do Or Die”, a self-described “hybrid version of Phonk and rock” featuring aggressive vocals from rapper Ethan Ross. Another single “Homicide” makes an appearance boasting massive arena-rock sonics.

For SoulEater the band wanted to establish a brighter mood with fun, uplifting lyrics and catchy hooks as they embrace their pop-leaning influences. Employing textural alt-pop production and synth-laden soundscapes they present a modern update to the classic 2000’s pop-punk bands they grew up on. With playful energy and youthful angst, the music video for “Manic” pays homage to Blink 182, reimagining the trio’s energetic riffs and catchy hooks.

It’s no secret that Epitaph Records has been the breeding ground for some of the most legendary punk acts in existence, and Magnolia Park are poised to carry on in that tradition. The Orlando natives officially formed in 2019, building momentum independently through their creative use of social media and connecting with a core audience of over 700K followers and 45M views on Tik-Tok.

Consisting of majority Black and Latino musicians, the band is on a mission to spread inclusivity and decrease the probability of racial backlash for other people of color in the rock space. Guitarist Tristan Torres shares his hopes that their existence can “prevent the next generation of rock bands from going through what we’ve been through.”

Photo by Jonathan Weiner