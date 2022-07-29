Maggie Rogers' New Album, Surrender, Is Out Today

Today, Capitol Records released Maggie Rogers new album, Surrender - the follow-up to 2019's Heard It in a Past Life, which entered Billboard's Top Album Sales chart at No. 1, landed her a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and went on to amass over one billion combined global streams.

Raw and revelatory, Surrender finds the acclaimed producer/songwriter/performer examining the most complex emotions with fierce, unflinching vulnerability and alchemizing that heightened feeling into her most joyful output yet. Download / stream Surrender HERE.

The album's first single, "That's Where I Am," was included on Former President Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist and "Best Songs of 2022 (So Far)" lists from Esquire, SPIN and Paste The video features cameos by David Byrne, Quil Lemons and Hamilton Leithauser. Watch the clip for new track "Horses" which Rogers co-directed with Michael Scanlon HERE.

In the days leading up to the album's release, Metrograph in New York City gave fans the opportunity to preview the album - and view three of the films that inspired it - with the "Surrender Film Club," a three-night series of screening and listening sessions at the independent movie theatre. American Express Card Members had early access to purchase tickets before the general public to last night's "Maggie Rogers, The Surrender Release Show - Presented by American Express," a celebratory concert at Webster Hall on the evening of Surrender's debut.

After multiple sold-out headline tours and major festival performances in support of Heard It in a Past Life, Rogers retreated to the coast of Maine in early 2020 and completely cut herself off from the noise of the outside world. For months on end, she spent most of her time reading and resting and walking along the jagged cliffs, compelled by the fierce and unforgiving nature of the North Atlantic Ocean. Channeling the ocean's unruly energy, she soon arrived at the controlled chaos and ecstatic physicality that would come to define Surrender. The album was co-produced by Kid Harpoon and Rogers and recorded in three distinct locations (her parents' garage in Maine, Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios near Bath, England). Over the course of 12 unfettered yet exactingly crafted tracks, Rogers fully captures the frenetic intensity of the last two years of her life, bringing her bracing honesty to stories of anger and peace and self-salvation, transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.