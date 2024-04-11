Maggie Rogers Drops Dates for First Ever Arena Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter/producer/performer Maggie Rogers has just announced her first-ever arena outing – “The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II.” Tonight’s release of her third studio album, Don’t Forget Me, will kick off a week-long celebration that she’s dubbed “Box Office Week,” which will include pop-up events, special shows taking place over the course of the week at intimate venues in four U.S. cities and a new round of Maggie’s notable in-person ticketing.

In a statement, Rogers said this about the outing:

"On the last album, Surrender, I decided to go old school and sell tickets in-person in an effort to reduce fees, combat bots and get tickets directly into the hands of fans. That process was so fun, this year I’m hosting ‘Box Office Week,’ where I’ve set some special prices for fans who want to come purchase tickets in person. Here’s how it’s going to work… from April 13th to April 20th, in every city where I’m playing an arena this fall, you can go to the local box office to choose your seats and buy your ticket for a special in-person price. You can find all the exact information for your city HERE. In NYC, Philly, Boston, and Chicago, I’m going to be in person selling tickets directly to you at the box office. After the box office day festivities, I’ll be playing a show that very same night in those four cities where me and my band will perform Don’t Forget Me for the very first time.”

Presented by Chase and produced by Live Nation, “The Don’t Forget Me Tour, Part II” will launch on October 9 at Moody Center in Austin, TX and include shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (October 19) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (November 2). See below for full itinerary. Ryan Beatty will support on all fall arena dates.

The first chance at tickets for both the “Box Office Week” shows and the fall arena performances will be through in-person box office sales from Saturday, April 13, to Saturday, April 20. Dates vary per city. Release show tickets are limited to two per person at the box office and will be available for $25 with no added fees. Fans can check HERE to find the box office sale date, time and location in their city. Release shows will take place the very evening of the in-person box office event post the album pop-ups.

Part 1 of “The Don’t Forget Me Tour” will kick off May 23 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and include two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (May 27 + May 28). The Japanese House will support from May 24 – June 22. Rogers will also perform at Lovin’ Life Festival and Bonnaroo. See itinerary HERE.

Don’t Forget Me will be released tonight via Capitol Records. Rogers co-produced her new album with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris) at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, writing eight of its 10 songs with him and penning two alone. Shawn Everett (Brittany Howard, The War on Drugs) mixed. The album was mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay), who has mastered all of Rogers’ albums to date. Pre-order / pre-save Don’t Forget Me HERE. Watch the official video for the title track HERE.

“I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” Rogers explains. “Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana. I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

Don’t Forget Me is the follow-up to 2022’s Surrender, which earned widespread praise, with Rolling Stone hailing Rogers as a “pop music prodigy…an artist who’s in it for the long haul.” She recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the release of Heard It In A Past Life, her 2019 debut album. Now certified Gold by the RIAA, the album has sold nearly a million copies worldwide and accrued one billion combined global streams.

Maggie Rogers – Tour Dates

RELEASE SHOWS

4/13 New York, NY* Irving Plaza

4/14 Philadelphia, PA* Theatre of Living Arts

4/16 Boston, MA* Paradise Rock Club

4/19 Chicago, IL* House of Blues

“THE DON't FORGET ME TOUR PART 1” (Including Festival Appearances)

5/4 Charlotte NC Lovin' Life Festival^

5/23 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

5/28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

5/31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/3 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

6/5 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

6/9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/16 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion +

6/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

6/22 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 – 6/22 shows – The Japanese House

+Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance

“THE DON'T FORGET ME TOUR, PART II" WITH CORRESPONDING IN PERSON BOX OFFICE DATE

10/9 Austin, TX Moody Center

10/15 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/17 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

10/22 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/24 Chicago, IL United Center

10/25 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

10/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

10/30 Portland, OR Moda Center

11/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

11/2 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

About Maggie Rogers

Originally from Maryland, GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers released her breakthrough EP Now That The Light Is Fading in 2017. Widely hailed as an artist to watch, Rogers released her critically acclaimed Capitol Records debut album Heard It In A Past Life in January 2019 and immediately found tremendous success: entering Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 1 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album earned praise from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, TIME Magazine, Vogue, and many more. Heard It In A Past Life also landed Rogers a nomination for Best New Artist at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards and led to performances on major TV shows including “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Austin City Limits,” “Today” and more. The album, which contains the Platinum hits “Light On” and “Alaska,” has amassed over one billion combined global streams and is certified Gold in the U.S. In 2022, Rogers released her follow up album, Surrender, to widespread acclaim and embarked on two sold-out headline tours across Europe and North America including her Summer of ’23 Tour which included stops at legendary venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in NYC and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Rogers’ Don’t Forget Me, her third studio album, will be released April 12.

Photo Credit: Maddy Rotman