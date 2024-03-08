Maggie Lindemann Unleashes New 'HEADSPLIT' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After spending most of 2023 on a sold-out global headline tour, Maggie Lindemann returns with new EP HEADSPLIT … which is guaranteed to do just that!

The 8-track project is a thrilling ride through the 25-year-old's heart and soul, laced with an unapologetic attitude and raw emotion. The accompanying video for “taking over me” pays homage to the 2003 coming-of-age classic Thirteen, as it follows Lindemann and her friends on an adrenaline-filled girls' night out.

“The new project was a really difficult one for me in terms of exactly how I wanted it to sound,” Maggie explains. “I've been listening to so many different types of music lately, I really wanted to try some new things but not be disingenuous to myself. I was heavily influenced by hyper pop and just cool moody sounds. I think it's a nice mix of all that's been whirling in my head.”

Taking cues from the likes of 100 gecs, Superheaven, Hans Zimmer, and more, HEADSPLIT is a kickass high-octane blend of classic Maggie with a twist of what's next. From identifying the manipulative red flags on “deprecating” feat. siiickbrain and fighting with her inner demons on “hostage,” to being in her feels over a hyper-pop trap beat on “you hold my love,” this EP is a delicious follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2022 debut SUCKERPUNCH.

As an added surprise, Maggie is set to perform HEADSPLIT in its entirety Los Angeles' iconic Troubadour on May 28, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15. This will be Maggie's first show since last year's electrifying sold-out run across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia, which she commemorated with the release of the SUCKERPUNCH WORLD TOUR concert film – check it out HERE. For more information, go HERE.

Always one to shake things up, it's clear that 2024 is going to be one hell of a ride for Maggie Lindemann. Are you ready for it?

Photo credit: Samantha Simmons