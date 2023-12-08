Maggie Lindemann Closes Out 'SUCKERPUNCH' Era With Deluxe Version

After releasing her debut album SUCKERPUNCH and selling out a global headline tour in 4 minutes (!!), Maggie Lindemann is closing out 2023 with the release of SUCKERPUNCH (Deluxe) – which features 5 live recordings from her sold-out New York Irving Plaza show, including “take me nowhere,” “you're not special,” “hear me out,” “casualty of your dreams,” and “she knows it.”

Additionally, Maggie has unveiled a special SUCKERPUNCH WORLD TOUR concert film that follows the superstar on her electrifying sold-out run across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia. Complete with live footage from her performances at NYC's Irving Plaza, Slam Dunk Fest, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and more, the short film is an ode to Maggie's iconic SUCKERPUNCH era and wraps it up with a beautiful bow on top.

On the double hitter, Maggie states, “I never thought I'd be able to headline a tour, and we sold the f out in 4 minutes. THANK YOU to everyone that came out and supported. I love you all forever, thank you!”

Last year, Maggie released her debut album SUCKERPUNCH to glowing critical acclaim. V Magazine praised “Lindemann is in the driver's seat of her own career…SUCKERPUNCH serves as a triumphant response to the music executives who stole her sound, as she comes into her own both as a musician and as a person.” And WWD gushed, “Maggie Lindemann has gone through a rebirth of sorts…finally making the music she wants to make, which reads much more pop punk and alternative rock.”

As Maggie officially closes the SUCKERPUNCH era, it's clear the new year is something to look forward to. As they say, when one door closes, another opens… Stay tuned to see which era Maggie Lindemann will open in 2024!

Photo credit: Marina Hunter