Magenta Moon Drops New Introspective Single 'Perceive Yourself'

“Perceive Yourself” is now available to stream and download.

Nov. 29, 2023

Eclectic indie rock duo Magenta Moon has released their latest single, "Perceive Yourself.” The song is a musical reminder that it's okay to witness oneself, embrace one's current state, and appreciate the journey that has led to this moment. “Perceive Yourself” is now available to stream and download.

Magenta Moon shares both their love and musical talents in this track, reflecting on their artistic expedition: "From our humble beginnings, we've evolved and stretched our creative boundaries. 'Perceive Yourself' is a mirror of our growth, and we're excited for our fans to dive into it." The duo draws inspiration from a range of musical genres, including the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, and Men I Trust. It's a genre-defying composition that showcases their musical versatility, making it an instant favorite among music enthusiasts of all kinds.

With “Perceive Yourself,” Magenta Moon encourages individuals to be the ideal audience for their own stories, recognizing that no one else can fully understand or appreciate one's story the way they can. The lyrics and melodies intertwine to convey a powerful message of self-acceptance and self-love. It encourages listeners to fully embrace their own stories, understanding that every step in their trek has value and contributes to the larger narrative of their lives.

“We wrote this song as a reminder for ourselves and those we love that it’s okay to witness yourself,” says the pair. “There’s nothing wrong with seeing yourself where you are. Wherever you are has value and is an important part of the world and your story. When you choose to perceive yourself, you witness your own story fully.” 

Behind the scenes, the mixing for "Perceive Yourself" was expertly handled by Andrew Solis, with mastering by Nick Townsend, and Patrick Mannella on drums. The accompanying music video, which will be released later this month, was directed by the visionary Miguel Vite, and offers viewers a glimpse into Magenta Moon's recent mini-music festival. Featuring concert footage and slice-of-life moments from the festival, the video portrays a visual narrative that perfectly complements the essence of the single.

Magenta Moon is composed of Elaina Whitesell and Joseph Petrarca, with their history spanning across the United States. Petrarca, hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Whitesell, born in Champaign, Illinois, crossed paths in Boston, where they not only fell in love but started making music, eventually leading them to Los Angeles in September of 2022.

Their diverse experiences and backgrounds have shaped their music, enabling them to craft a sound that is both evocative and captivating. Their previous albums, Rapid When It Happens (2020) and I Brushed My Teeth; Let’s Make Love (2021), have garnered praise from Dope Cause We Said, The 110 Pod, and R+ for their innovative sound and compelling storytelling.

With a unique blend of indie-rock, pop, and electronic elements, “Perceive Yourself” serves as another compelling chapter in Magenta Moon's music career, drawing in a variety of audiences and continuing to solidify their place in the music world.



