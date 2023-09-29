Mae Muller Shares Debut Album 'Sorry I'm Late'

Globally adored British pop star Mae Muller shares her debut album, Sorry I'm Late along with new track “Nervous (In A Good Way).”

Sorry I'm Late is a message to fans who have stuck by Mae during a period of growth and self-discovery. The album strikes an unforgettable balance of soulful vulnerability and exhilarating confidence.

The 26-year-old North London native opens up about all the love and loss she's experienced in recent years, infusing every song with her strong-minded yet irresistibly playful point of view. And while Sorry I'm Late unfolds with a lived-in intimacy and enthralling specificity, Mae captures so many of the frustrations and tensions shared by her generation. The result: a wildly cathartic celebration of today's young women and all their infinite complexity.

In addition to the thrilling self-possession of her recent cut “Written By A Woman,” Sorry I'm Late includes past hits like “I Just Came To Dance” and “I Wrote A Song” (a high-energy anthem that became the No. 1 trending song in the UK and shot to No. 9 on the UK Singles Chart after Mae represented the UK in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest) “MTJL” (an emotional ballad which finds Mae musing over her insecurities ultimately reconciling; “maybe that's just life,”) lead track, "Me, Myself & I" and smash hit “Better Days” (a platinum-certified collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G).

The album marks the follow-up to Mae's Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you: a critically lauded 2020 project including standouts like “Dependent” (named one of Billboard's 30 Best Pop Songs of 2020). She's been crowned “a clear pop sensation in the making” by Wonderland and the “new queen” by NYLON, in addition to earning praise from The Fader, Billboard, GQ, Paper, and more.

Hailed as one of the “best songs of 2021” by the Los Angeles Times, Mae's breakout hit “Better Days” with NEIKED x Polo G earned platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada and emerged as a Top 10 radio airplay smash, while her music has amassed almost 3 billion streams worldwide.

About Mae Muller

British singer-songwriter Mae Muller is intent on telling it precisely like it is — she's frank, funny, and endlessly relatable. On her Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you, she offered a rarely-glimpsed look at the tension between the thrill of new love and the fear of losing your sense of self.

With her daringly honest yet undeniably fun songwriting, she's been crowned “a clear pop sensation in the making” by Wonderland and the “new queen” by NYLON, in addition to earning praise from The Fader, GQ, Paper, The Los Angeles Times, Ladygunn, and more. Hailed as one of the “best songs of 2021” by the Los Angeles Times, Muller's breakout hit “Better Days” with NEIKED x Polo G earned platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada, emerged as a Top 10 radio airplay smash, and charted in the Top 10 across Spotify and Apple earning an MTV VMA Nomination for “Push Performance of the Year.”

Named a YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise and Billboard “Chartbreaker,” Muller has made a number of major television appearances in recent years (including “The Voice,” “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”) and stormed her way through the live world, performing for huge crowds at leading festivals like Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Latitude, and Sundown Festival.

With more than 2.7 billion streams across all platforms, Muller has steadily built an adoring worldwide following who've come to rely on her uncompromising self-expression.

photo credit: Harry Carr