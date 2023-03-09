Mae Muller Releases New Single 'I Wrote a Song'

British pop sensation Mae Muller returns with her fierce and euphoric new single "I Wrote A Song" and its accompanying video.

Her first new music in 2023, "I Wrote A Song" marks the start of a dynamic new era for the North London-bred singer/songwriter - a strong-minded and irresistibly magnetic artist whose past triumphs include the platinum-certified smash hit "Better Days" (a chart-topping 2021 collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G).

As announced earlier today by the BBC, Mae Muller will be representing the United Kingdom at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, set to be held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, in May 2023 with 'I Wrote A Song'.

On "I Wrote A Song," Muller brings her beguiling vocals to a dance-pop anthem that speaks to the pure magic of turning pain into power.

Co-written with Karen Poole (Kylie Minogue, David Guetta, Galantis) and Lewis Thompson (Anne-Marie, Little Mix, Steve Aoki), the track opens on a gut-punch of a lyric that perfectly showcases the strength and full-force personality of Muller's songwriting ("When you said you were leaving/To work on your mental health/You didn't mention the cheating/You kept that one to yourself").

"I Wrote A Song" ultimately builds to a sublime intensity as Muller celebrates the thrill of fully owning her story and finding catharsis through creation.

Says Muller, "'I Wrote A Song' is a track I wrote after the fallout from a relationship. I was hurt and also a little angry, so I thought, where can I put this negative energy and make something positive out of it? The song is less about revenge and more about empowering yourself. While I was recording the song, I envisioned me and my girls dancing to it on a Saturday night, and that's exactly what I want people to do! To dance, sing, let go, and feel empowered after listening."

Directed by AB/CD/CD (a duo known for their work with artists like Lily Allen, Franz Ferdinand, and Kasabian), the video for "I Wrote A Song" heightens the track's carefree energy with a bright and vibrant '90s aesthetic.

Through some ingenious use of fantastically detailed miniatures sets, the visual follows Muller as she bounces back from a breakup by literally stomping all over any lingering memories of her ex. Intercut with tongue-in-cheek choreography featuring Muller and a troupe of backup dancers, the video fuses magical realism and true-to-life emotion to wild and glorious effect.

"I Wrote A Song" follows Muller's late-2022 single "I Just Came To Dance" - a gorgeous piece of pop escapism that premiered alongside its eye-popping video. Praised by outlets like Paper ("Unapologetic, self-assured and fiercely independent"), Nylon ("Sound the horns because a new queen is here"), Fader, ("London singer Mae Muller rules"), and GQ ("Mae Muller's witty and brutally honest lyrics set her apart from her peers"), Muller made her Capitol Records debut with no one else, not even you: an eight-track project featuring standouts like "Dependent" (named one of Billboard's 30 Best Pop Songs of 2020).

Following Muller's 2022 sold-out headline tour with stops at such iconic venues as London's O2 Forum Kentish Town, she is now at work on more new music revealing her singular mix of larger-than-life personality and soul-baring sensitivity.

British singer-songwriter Mae Muller is intent on telling it precisely like it is - she's frank, funny, and endlessly relatable. On her Capitol Records debut EP no one else, not even you, she offers a rarely-glimpsed look at the tension between the thrill of new love and the fear of losing your sense of self.

With her daringly honest yet undeniably fun songwriting, she's been crowned "a clear pop sensation in the making" by Wonderland and the "new queen" by NYLON, in addition to earning praise from The Fader, GQ, Paper, The Los Angeles Times, Ladygunn, and more.

Hailed as one of the "best songs of 2021" by the Los Angeles Times, Muller's breakout hit "Better Days" with NEIKED x Polo G earned platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada, emerged as a Top 10 radio airplay smash, and charted in the Top 10 across Spotify and Apple earning an MTV VMA Nomination for "Push Performance of the Year".

Named a YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise and a Billboard "Chartbreaker," Muller has made a number of major television appearances over the past year (including "The Voice," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon") and stormed her way through the live world, performing for huge crowds at leading festivals like Reading & Leeds, Bestival, Latitude, and Sundown Festival.

With more than 2 billion streams across all platforms, Muller has steadily built an adoring worldwide following who've come to rely on her uncompromising self-expression.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Harry Carr