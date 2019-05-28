Madonna's Madame X Tour Announces Three More Dates At The London Palladium
Due to overwhelming demand, and to accommodate as many registered Verified Fan code holders as possible, Live Nation has confirmed an additional 3 MADONNA MADAME X concerts 12, 13 & 15 February at the London Palladium.
Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale Wednesday, 29-May at 9am giving confirmed Verified Fans (including Citi Card holders and Icon Legacy members) a further chance to access tickets to these rare and intimate shows. Any Verified Fan who was unable to purchase tickets throughout the weekend, may use the Ticketmaster code provided to access tickets to the 3 new dates just announced. There is a ticket limit of 4tickets per person.
Madonna performances in London are now confirmed as 26, 27, 29, 30 Januaryand 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 & 11 February, with added shows on 12, 13 & 15 February 2020.
The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring.
MADONNA MADAME X 2020 UK TOUR DATES
26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
01 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
02 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
04 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
05 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
06 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
08 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
09 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
11 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
Additional UK Shows:
12 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
13 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
15 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit. www.madonna.livenation.com
www.madonna.com