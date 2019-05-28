Madonna's Madame X Tour Announces Three More Dates At The London Palladium

Due to overwhelming demand, and to accommodate as many registered Verified Fan code holders as possible, Live Nation has confirmed an additional 3 MADONNA MADAME X concerts 12, 13 & 15 February at the London Palladium.



Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale Wednesday, 29-May at 9am giving confirmed Verified Fans (including Citi Card holders and Icon Legacy members) a further chance to access tickets to these rare and intimate shows. Any Verified Fan who was unable to purchase tickets throughout the weekend, may use the Ticketmaster code provided to access tickets to the 3 new dates just announced. There is a ticket limit of 4tickets per person.



Madonna performances in London are now confirmed as 26, 27, 29, 30 Januaryand 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 & 11 February, with added shows on 12, 13 & 15 February 2020.



The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring.



MADONNA MADAME X 2020 UK TOUR DATES



26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

01 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

02 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

04 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

05 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

06 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

08 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

09 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

11 February London, U.K. The London Palladium



Additional UK Shows:

12 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

13 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

15 February London, U.K. The London Palladium



For complete ticket information, VIP and Travel Packages visit. www.madonna.livenation.com

www.madonna.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories