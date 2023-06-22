Madeon Shares New Single 'Gonna Be Good'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Madeon Shares New Single 'Gonna Be Good'

Madeon releases his newest single “Gonna Be Good,” a bouncy, feel-good track along with a video directed by SWISH Projects. The Grammy-award nominated artist expands on his Good Faith Forever live performance’s dramatic visual direction and vision, creating a cinematic world that enhances his show’s creative force into a 3D visual experience.

“It's a song about restless hope. It's about saying the things we wish were true, like an incantation,” Madeon says of the track. “It's about caring for people we love and promising them things we couldn't promise ourselves. It's the final single from the Good Faith era (that started all the way back in 2019), but also hints at what's to come.

I think it's my favorite production and perhaps my favorite song I've ever released - I've already made so many special memories performing this song live over the past year, and I'm so happy you can take the song home now, I hope it'll mean something to you too!!”

“Gonna Be Good” follows fan favorite “Love You Back,” the first release on independent label Mom+Pop Music since signing. The past few years have been a busy time for Madeon.

He received his first Grammy nomination for his 2019 album, Good Faith, worked with Lady Gaga on her hit single “911” from Chromatica, released a remix of “No Fear No More” with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and debuted the Lena Headey-directed video for “Miracle” starring Maisie Williams. Stay tuned for more tour dates and news from Madeon at madeon.net.

Later this year, he will bring his Good Faith show blending pop, dance and otherworldly stage production to Red Rocks on October 29. You can buy your tickets here.

Photo credit: Ronnie Loyd



