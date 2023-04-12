Madeon Announces Brooklyn Mirage Show in May

Grammy-award nominated Madeon wrapped up his Good Faith Forever Tour at the end of last year and today, announces his Good Faith show blending pop and dance with otherworldly stage production coming back to Brooklyn Mirage on May 20.

Artist presale starts on April 12 from 9am EST to 11:59pm EST and general on sale begins the same day at 12:00pm EST. To register for the presale password, sign up here and buy your tickets here.

Last year, Madeon signed with Mom + Pop Music and released "Love You Back," originally made for his Grammy-nominated album Good Faith. The fan favorite and cult classic follows his work with Lady Gaga on her hit single "911" from Chromatica, a remix of "No Fear No More" with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and the Lena Headey-directed video for "Miracle" starring Maisie Williams.

Photo credit: Ronnie Loyd