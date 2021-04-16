Maddox Jones Releases New Single 'Can't Wait For The Summer'

A breezy and bittersweet ode to simpler times and an excited look forward to better prospects, "Can't Wait For The Summer" captures in song our collective desire to escape the trials and tribulations of the past year stuck in the isolating pandemic and focus in on carefree summer days once again. Maddox Jones' latest single sees the British singer-songwriter reminiscing about romantic memories over a vibrant palette of guitar, synths and vocal harmonies, as he recalls "dreaming the day away into an 8-track recorder, wishing you were mine". Masterfully bringing together a carefree pop vibe with subtle notes of nostalgia, Maddox Jones is helping push through these final few weeks of lockdown with "Can't Wait for the Summer."

"This release is a fun, optimistic guitar driven pop record perfect for now as we all can't wait for this summer and for lockdown to finally be over!" - Maddox Jones



Maddox Jones is already on his way to becoming a household name having already received praise from the likes of SPIN, American Songwriter, BBC, Record Of The Day and iHeart Radio with his EP climbing its way to #4 on the iTunes UK Singer/songwriter chart and the title track rising to number 11 in the Music Week commercial pop club charts.

Formerly the frontman of indie rock outfit The Departure, Maddox Jones made a big step away to make his solo debut in 2020. After experimenting successfully with a synth-led electronic sound in the "Headspace" EP, Jones proved his versatility and range by moving into new sonic territory and breaking new musical ground. "Can't Wait for the Summer" is a glorious guitar-driven pop record, built on incredibly catchy melodies and an anthemic, radio-ready chorus that's begging to be blasted from the speakers at Glastonbury's main stage. Co- produced by Billy Lockett and David Crawford and mixed by Ed Buller (Suede, Pulp, and White Lies) the track brings together polished production, heartfelt songwriting and authentic emotion to produce what's undoubtedly one of 2021's brightest new pop songs.

