Maddie Ross Releases Airy Pop Single 'Vroom Vroom'

After releasing queer, WLW (women-loving-women) music for the better part of a decade, Maddie Ross found herself in her very first writing session since being single and out of the closet. She was hesitant to delve back into writing since her entire previous body of work was co-written with and produced by her former partner. Luckily, one of Ross's closest friends also happens to be mega-talented producer/bassist/guitarist Brian Robert Jones (Vampire Weekend, Gwen Stefani).

The resulting " Vroom Vroom " released today, and was inspired by spacious, airy pop a la Robyn's "Dancing On My Own." In Ross's typical signature style, the music is feminine and celebratory, highlighting the sweetness and beauty of queer love. Ross sings about familiar schoolgirl-giddy moments such as texting your crush while driving, introducing her to your mom, and wearing her jersey, before playfully declaring in the chorus, "I like that vroom vroom."

"The chorus is meant to be sexy and playful," says Maddie. "I was definitely implying the desire to be alone with your thoughts and a vibrator!" But the song never overtly goes there and instead returns to the earnestness of crushing hard on a cute girl. Ross sings, "I gotta let you know baby" over the post-chorus, reminiscent of the Spice Girls pop of her childhood.

"This was my first time being single while knowing I like girls," Ross recalls, "and I was experiencing my first crush in a long time. It was so exciting and all-consuming, fantasizing about what it would be like to kiss her or date her or tell her I like her."

"Vroom Vroom" is Maddie's first single since the release of Never Have I Ever , her queer-teen-rom-com album that received accolades from Teen Vogue, MTV, Billboard, BUST, FLOOD, and more. Stay tuned for more music on the way from the new era of Maddie Ross.

