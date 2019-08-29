Maddie Poppe to Join Ingrid Michaelson on 'The Dramatic Tour'

Pop singer songwriter Ingrid Michaelson today announced that special guest Maddie Poppe will join her on The Dramatic Tour, a string of special club dates in support of her new album, Stranger Songs. The tour kicks off October 3 and will make stops throughout the country, including Chicago's Vic Theatre, Roseland Theater in Portland, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Los Angeles' The Wiltern and two nights at the newly reopened Webster Hall in Michaelson's hometown of New York. Tickets to these special club dates, as well as a limited number of exclusive VIP packages, are available now at IngridMichaelson.com.



"I couldn't be more exited to announce that Maddie Poppe is joining us as our opener on tour," shared Michaelson. "She's so talented and kind and I can't wait to hear her every night."



Poppe explained, "Ingrid Michaelson has had an extraordinary influence on me and my music career. She dominates when it comes to her writing as well as her banter with the crowd during her live performances. I'd seen Ingrid live in concert on her 'A Summer Night Out' tour in 2015, and it was nothing short of incredible. When my music managers called me with the idea that I might be able to join her as the opener for her upcoming tour, my fourteen-year-old self would never have believed that an opportunity like this was possible. I couldn't imagine a better, more desirable or more exciting tour to be a part of. Ingrid truly has paved the way for so many aspiring artists and joining her on 'The Dramatic Tour' will be a tremendous opportunity to meet fans and be nothing short of a dream come true."



Michaelson's latest single, "Young and In Love," hit Hot AC radio this week after receiving over 5 million streams, adds on over 30,000 individual playlists (including Taylor Swift's "Playlist by ME!") and an addition to the tastemaking BBC Radio 2 A-List. The new single, as well as every track on the album, was treated to an especially unusual graphic lyric video, each designed by well-known comic book artists - in this case, Jen Bartel. The release of "Young and In Love" follows the flirty, palpitating debut single, "Missing You" - which became Michaelson's first-ever #1 most-added single at radio.



Stranger Songs, released in June, is a unique concept record inspired by Netflix's pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things. Critical reaction was overwhelmingly positive -- BBC News explained, "Simmering '80s synths are a perfect framing device for her star-crossed love songs," while Esquireshared, "a concept album alone might have come across as thin and forced, but the universality of the lyrics elevates the album to something greater" and Idolator made clear, "Ingrid Michaelson trading in her trademark singer/songwriter fare for '80s-influenced synth-pop is one of 2019's most unexpected (and welcome) developments."

STRANGER SONGS TOUR DATES



October 3 San Diego CA The Observatory North Park

October 4 Los Angeles CA The Wiltern

October 9 San Francisco CA The Fillmore

October 11 Portland OR Roseland Theater

October 12 Seattle WA The Showbox

October 14 Salt Lake City UT Union Event Center

October 16 Denver CO Ogden Theatre

October 18 Minneapolis MN The Orpheum

October 19 Chicago IL Vic Theatre

October 20 Detroit MI Majestic Theater

October 22 Boston MA House of Blues

October 23 Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

October 25 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

October 28 New York NY Webster Hall

October 29 New York NY Webster Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories