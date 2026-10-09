Madden Metcalf Releases 'Ain't Mad About It' Single

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Rising singer-songwriter Madden Metcalf has released his new song 'Ain't Mad About It.' Bringing a contemporary twist to his signature Saltwater Southern sound, the track blends the easygoing spirit of classic beachfront Country with a confident swagger and an undeniable hook. Rooted in the coastal charm of his debut EP Saltwater Southern, the song finds the Florida native exploring a late-night romance, caught between knowing better and leaving the door open for someone who keeps breaking his heart.

Written by Metcalf alongside JT Harding, Jason Massey, Matt Rogers and Freddy Wexler, 'Ain't Mad About It' captures the late-night pull of a relationship that's hard to resist and harder to leave behind. From closing-time calls to inevitable sunrise goodbyes, Metcalf tells the story of someone who knows exactly how this ends – and lets it happen anyway.

'This song is about knowing somebody's no good for you, but still picking up when they call,' says Metcalf. 'You tell yourself you're done, and then she's at your door and you forget whatever speech you had planned. It's a bad idea, but in that moment it feels pretty damn good.'

Built around the unapologetic refrain, the song balances vulnerability with a knowing grin. The lyrics capture the cycle at its center: familiar chemistry, bruised pride and another goodbye that never quite becomes the last:

We're a heartbreak record on repeat

Spinning round and round these sheets

I know you're no good for me

And I should probably be

But I ain't mad about it

'Ain't Mad About It' follows Metcalf's recent releases 'Sound Of The Summer' and 'Drinkin' Well,' building on the foundation of Saltwater Southern. Drawing on the music he grew up with, including Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney, his debut EP paired vivid small-town storytelling with the warmth and laid-back spirit of life along the Gulf Coast. His latest release expands that musical world, bringing a sharper late-night attitude to his roots.

Metcalf has spent the summer and fall on radio tour, introducing his music to Country radio and sharing the stories behind his songs. His audience continues to grow alongside those efforts, with 148% growth on Instagram and 101% growth on TikTok over the past six months.

Metcalf also recently appeared on USA TODAY Acoustic, performing 'Sound Of The Summer' and sharing the stories behind his music in an exclusive interview.

About Madden Metcalf

Twenty-year-old Country artist Madden Metcalf hails from Panacea, Florida — a fishing town of fewer than a thousand people, where his family has lived for generations. Raised between mornings on the crab boat and nights working at a local restaurant, he built his music on small-town grit, Gulf Coast roots, and the soundtrack of his dad's pole barn, where Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, and Kenny Chesney were always playing. Out now, his debut EP Saltwater Southern blends modern Country hooks with timeless storytelling, offering songs that are as much Florida as they are Nashville. Shaped by family, faith, and the influence of his late uncle Darren, Madden sees music as a way to connect — turning his personal stories into something listeners everywhere can feel. With saltwater in his veins and Southern pride in his soul, Madden Metcalf is quickly emerging as one of Country's most exciting new voices.

Photo Credit: Daylin Jarvis



Photo Credit: Daylin Jarvis

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