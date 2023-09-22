MaddBayy Drops Dreamy New Single 'Cherry Trees'

MaddBayy, the dynamic duo known for seamlessly blending Eastern and Western musical influences, has just dropped their newest gem, "Cherry Trees." This captivating track takes listeners on a love-filled adventure and leaves a mark on the hearts of those who experience it. “Cherry Trees” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

“Cherry Trees,” with its evocative lyrics and soothing melodies, creates an atmospheric realm where moonlight gleams on cherry trees, the notion of tomorrow fades into the background, and the smallest details become profound sources of wonder. At its core, "Cherry Trees" is an ode to the transformative power of love and how it can make every moment feel like an eternal journey.

MaddBayy captures this essence through their heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring music, creating an experience that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever been in love. "Cherry Trees" is a song that echoes on many levels. It's a testament to the timelessness of love and its ability to infuse even the simplest moments with significance. They have created a musical masterpiece that tugs at the heartstrings and leaves listeners longing for that transcendent love that makes every day feel like a dream.

Niraj Patel and Nav Ramasamy credit their upbringing as a major source of inspiration for their music. Patel's childhood in the vibrant city of Los Angeles fueled his love for music from an early age, providing him with an escape. Ramasamy, on the other hand, was deeply influenced by his grandfather's passion for music and his family's diverse musical tastes.

Together, they blend different music genres, bringing together EDM, R&B, electro-pop, and a fusion of Bollywood and Hollywood vibes. While they make a name for themselves as a duo, they don't lose their individuality. Despite being complete opposites, they thrive on mixing their personalities to create their unique brand of "MADDNESS."

Their joint effort in creating the track "Jaane Kaise" alongside Recroit found favor with Rolling Stone India, and their latest release, "Don't Go," garnered enthusiastic endorsements from the music industry, including nods from Music On The Rox, Drop The Spotlight, and Zone Nights.

Maddbayy has delivered a refreshing composition that reminds us of the enduring power of love. "Cherry Trees" is not just a song; it's a voyage through the seasons of the heart, where moonlight and cherry trees illuminate the path to an unforgettable love story. “Cherry Trees” is available now on streaming platforms worldwide.