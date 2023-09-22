MaddBayy Drops Dreamy New Single 'Cherry Trees'

Cherry Trees” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party Photo 4 Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

MaddBayy Drops Dreamy New Single 'Cherry Trees'

MaddBayy, the dynamic duo known for seamlessly blending Eastern and Western musical influences, has just dropped their newest gem, "Cherry Trees." This captivating track takes listeners on a love-filled adventure and leaves a mark on the hearts of those who experience it. “Cherry Trees” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

“Cherry Trees,” with its evocative lyrics and soothing melodies, creates an atmospheric realm where moonlight gleams on cherry trees, the notion of tomorrow fades into the background, and the smallest details become profound sources of wonder. At its core, "Cherry Trees" is an ode to the transformative power of love and how it can make every moment feel like an eternal journey.

MaddBayy captures this essence through their heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring music, creating an experience that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever been in love. "Cherry Trees" is a song that echoes on many levels. It's a testament to the timelessness of love and its ability to infuse even the simplest moments with significance. They have created a musical masterpiece that tugs at the heartstrings and leaves listeners longing for that transcendent love that makes every day feel like a dream.

Niraj Patel and Nav Ramasamy credit their upbringing as a major source of inspiration for their music. Patel's childhood in the vibrant city of Los Angeles fueled his love for music from an early age, providing him with an escape. Ramasamy, on the other hand, was deeply influenced by his grandfather's passion for music and his family's diverse musical tastes.

Together, they blend different music genres, bringing together EDM, R&B, electro-pop, and a fusion of Bollywood and Hollywood vibes. While they make a name for themselves as a duo, they don't lose their individuality. Despite being complete opposites, they thrive on mixing their personalities to create their unique brand of "MADDNESS."

Their joint effort in creating the track "Jaane Kaise" alongside Recroit found favor with Rolling Stone India, and their latest release, "Don't Go," garnered enthusiastic endorsements from the music industry, including nods from Music On The Rox, Drop The Spotlight, and Zone Nights.

Maddbayy has delivered a refreshing composition that reminds us of the enduring power of love. "Cherry Trees" is not just a song; it's a voyage through the seasons of the heart, where moonlight and cherry trees illuminate the path to an unforgettable love story. “Cherry Trees” is available now on streaming platforms worldwide.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chappell Roan Releases T​he Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess Photo
Chappell Roan Releases 'T​he Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Midwestern darling and imminent pop star Chappell Roan delivers her highly anticipated debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, out now via Amusement/Island Records. In February and March of 2024, Chappell Roan will join Olivia Rodrigo as support for select dates along her 2024 Guts World Tour.

2
Photos: Pasek & Paul Perform at The ASCAP Foundation’s Concert Photo
Photos: Pasek & Paul Perform at The ASCAP Foundation’s Concert

Broadway and screen songwriting duo Pasek & Paul shined on their “Waving Through a Window” (from Dear Evan Hansen) and “This is Me” (The Greatest Showman) as members of ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, celebrated their works at The ASCAP Foundation’s 12th annual “We Write the Songs” concert. Check out photos!

3
Madeline the Person Releases Emotional New EP Chapter 4: The End Photo
Madeline the Person Releases Emotional New EP 'Chapter 4: The End'

In addition to the infectious lead single, 'Tantrum,' highlights of Chapter 4: The End include “Things I Carry,” a spellbinding rumination on letting go, and the shapeshifting “Broken Insides,” which is a melodic carnival ride that packs a punch. Another standout is the jarringly intimate 'Before It Gets Bad.' Plus, check out tour dates!

4
Femke Releases Debut EP Safe In The Suburbs Photo
Femke Releases Debut EP 'Safe In The Suburbs'

The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, label owner, and soundtrack composer releases the EP on Enci Records. The video for “Dead End Street” follows the characters that were first introduced in the video for the title track earlier this year and built on by last month’s video for “Love Somebody Else.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This JanuaryMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' RemixOnly Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & MoreSOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekHERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN