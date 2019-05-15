Madchild Releases 'Soiled In Regret' Music Video From New Album DEMONS

After dropping his new studio album "Demons" to critical and fan acclaim, Madchild is back with a haunting new music video for "Soiled In Regret" online at https://youtu.be/KqBi0YrRvdA. Directed by Anthony LaRose and Asmyth Production, C-Lance lays down piano keys on the beat as Madchild lyrically walks a tightrope between genius and insanity.

"Demons" is the follow-up to Madchild's Evidence produced album "The Darkest Hour", and finds the Canadian emcee aggressively confronting his chaotic past head-on and then using it as a launchpad for new beginnings. "Demons" offers a hard and honest look at the addictive personality that continues to haunt Madchild, as a war rages on inside his head. Crafting his lyrics as a weapon, Madchild prepares for battle, as he dances with the devil to push himself creatively. "Demons" is available online at www.https://fanlink.to/MadchildDemonsPreorder

Madchild is currently touring across North America with Stevie Stone from Strange Music as a part of The Strange Noize Tour 2019 with 1Ton and Phil Mauro.

Tour Dates:

5/15 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

5/16 - Boston, MA @ Sonia at the Middle East

5/17 - Laconia, NH @ Granite State Music Hall

5/18 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Rockpile

5/19 - Quebec, QC, Canada @ La Source de la Martiniere

5/22 - Harrisonburg, VA @ The Golden Pony

5/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

5/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Citadel

5/27 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

5/29 - Madison, WI @ Ruby Madison

5/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Whiskey Junction

5/31 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe's

6/01 - Omaha, NE @ Lookout Lounge

6/02 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs

6/05 - Whitefish, MT @ Casey's Whitefish

6/06 - Bozeman, MT @ The Filling Station

6/07 - Jerome, ID @ Diamondz Event Center

6/08 - Anchorage, AK @ Koot's





