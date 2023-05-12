Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'

Macha Kiddo, the Costa Rican Artist based in Buenos Aires who's become a staple on the local scene in recent years because of her unique flow, released her second album, Malacrianza, today.

It was an album that defied geographical odds- produced between Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Malacrianza follows her 2021 album Lesbihonest and demonstrates a clear evolution for the artist. Its sound is intense, delving into trap, reggaeton, neoperreo, and 90's hip hop.

Behind the album is an incredible team of producers including Ulises Lozano (el Licenciado), three-time Latin GRAMMY winner known for his work with Kinky, Becky G, Chiquis and more. Also on the team is Relo, who produced PURO, which features Sara Hebe. Javier Arce (Costa Rica) co-produced the track PXRNX. Román Balleza (Mexico) produced ANIKILLA and Coconírico (Venezuela) co-produced the closing track "Maria Maria", a segway into Macha Kiddo's forthcoming concept "Nostalgia Tropical".

The name of the album, Malacrianza, is a commonly used word in Costa Rica to describe someone who is behaving badly. It's an album that stretches back to Macha Kiddo's earliest influences, "My way of being close to Costa Rica is by bringing it into what I do," she says.

The album opens with the track "PXRNX", what Macha claims is the strongest song on the album. It contains notable influences of 90's hip hop like Cypress Hill, a group that greatly shaped Macha Kiddo's style. The track invites you to perreo, and get in touch with what you might keep hidden during the day.

Also on the album is "PURO", the first single which features the rapper and local legend Sara Hebe. The video for the track features both of them, alongside the collective Veneno Team, throwing a party despite all odds. "'Vamos a romper el piso/ a consumir todito, lo que dios quiso (we're going to break it down, drink it all, just as god wanted)' they repeat in the track.

This new album is full of daring, exciting, and intense tracks that reflect that life and adventures of a queer immigrant artist who is proud of her Malacrianza.

Macha Kiddo will celebrate the release of her album in Buenos Aires at Casa Brandon, a queer cultural space that has supported Macha Kiddo through the entirety of her career.