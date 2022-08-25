Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal (lofi beats to fall asleep to)' EP

A 24/7 lofi stream is currently running via MOTHICA’s YouTube channel for a limited time.

Aug. 25, 2022  

In July, Los Angeles-based alt-pop multimedia artist MOTHICA released her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal, via Heavy Heart Records - her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. The album garnered support from Billboard, Spin, MTV, Ones to Watch, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, and has amassed over 20 million global streams to date.

MOTHICA shares Nocturnal (lofi beats to fall asleep to), a chill lofi reimagining of six select tracks from Nocturnal. The EP takes inspiration from Youtuber Lofi Girl who curates a playlist of lofi beats to relax and study to. The lofi experience evokes the imagery and feeling of the late-night hours explored by Nocturnal while also providing the perfect vibe to help you chill, study, or fall asleep.

Growing up in Oklahoma, MOTHICA found openly talking about mental health struggles to be taboo and looked to the internet for a sense of community. Though MOTHICA has been writing music since she was a kid, she did not begin pursuing music until she was 18, producing and releasing her songs independently online.

Embarking on a journey of self-expression and exploration through music, MOTHICA has since released a handful of EPs, countless singles, Blue Hour (2020), and Nocturnal (2022). On Nocturnal, MOTHICA creates alt-pop music that is equal parts heavy and hopeful.

Making catchy songs about complex subject matters, MOTHICA has racked up 275M+ global streams and has collaborated with artists like nothing,nowhere., Royal & the Serpent, Au/Ra, Polyphia, and MEMBA. She has built a passionate fanbase that connects with her openness on past traumas, battle with depression, and sobriety. MOTHICA seeks to challenge stigmas surrounding mental health with her inspiring message, using music as an outlet to depict a shared experience that anyone could relate to.

Listen to the new single here:




