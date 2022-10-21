Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' Album

MOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' Album

The album features three new tracks – “S.T.A.R.,” “nothing good happens after 2am,” “NIGHTSHIFT.”

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

In July, Los Angeles-based d-pop multimedia artist MOTHICA released her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal featuring the electrifying title track "NOCTURNAL," the vulnerable "SENSITIVE," the unassuming love song "BEDTIME STORIES," and the cathartic banger "CASUALTY."

The album garnered support from Billboard, Spin, MTV, Ones to Watch, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, and has amassed over 22 million global streams to date.

In August, she shared Nocturnal (lofi beats to fall asleep to), a chill lofi reimagining of six select tracks from Nocturnal. The EP takes inspiration from Youtuber Lofi Girl who curates a playlist of lofi beats to relax and study to. The lofi experience evokes the imagery and feeling of the late-night hours explored by Nocturnal while also providing the perfect vibe to help you chill, study, or fall asleep.

Today, MOTHICA has released the deluxe version of Nocturnal featuring three new tracks - "S.T.A.R.," "nothing good happens after 2am," "NIGHTSHIFT" - and an alternative version of "LULLABY" featuring Australian singer-songwriter AViVA.

Growing up in Oklahoma, MOTHICA found openly talking about mental health struggles to be taboo and looked to the internet for a sense of community. Though MOTHICA has been writing music since she was a kid, she did not begin pursuing music until she was 18, producing and releasing her songs independently online.

Embarking on a journey of self-expression and exploration through music, MOTHICA has since released a handful of EPs, countless singles, Blue Hour (2020), and Nocturnal (2022). On Nocturnal, MOTHICA creates alt-pop music that is equal parts heavy and hopeful.

Making catchy songs about complex subject matters, MOTHICA has racked up 280M+ global streams and has collaborated with artists like nothing,nowhere., Royal & the Serpent, Au/Ra, Polyphia, and MEMBA. She has built a passionate fanbase that connects with her openness on past traumas, battle with depression, and sobriety. MOTHICA seeks to challenge stigmas surrounding mental health with her inspiring message, using music as an outlet to depict a shared experience that anyone could relate to.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


The Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EPThe Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EP
October 21, 2022

The Mysterines have released their ‘All These Things EP’ - a digital release including live recordings of ‘All These Things’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Old Friends Die Hard’ from their performance at London’s Rough Trade East earlier this year, which saw the band celebrate the release of their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Reeling’.
Babyface Releases New Project 'Girls Night Out'Babyface Releases New Project 'Girls Night Out'
October 21, 2022

The 12-time GRAMMY® winner also teams up with Ari Lennox; Kehlani; Queen Naija, Coco Jones; Tiana Major9; Tink; Baby Tate; Muni Long; Amaarae; Sevyn Streeter & Tkay Maidza; Doechii and Angie Martinez & Lala Anthony. The project features collaborations with some of the brightest female R&B stars, including Ella Mai.
MOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' AlbumMOTHICA Shares 'Nocturnal Deluxe' Album
October 21, 2022

In July, Los Angeles-based d-pop multimedia artist MOTHICA released her dynamic and emotionally charged sophomore album Nocturnal featuring the electrifying title track “NOCTURNAL,” the vulnerable “SENSITIVE,” the unassuming love song “BEDTIME STORIES,” and the cathartic banger “CASUALTY.”
Jean-Michel Jarre Releases His 22nd Studio Album 'OXYMORE'Jean-Michel Jarre Releases His 22nd Studio Album 'OXYMORE'
October 21, 2022

OXYMORE is the first commercial release of this scale which fully utilizes multichannel and binaural sound (spatial 3D), with Jarre not just producing, but also composing and recording and mixed in audio 360 in the 'Innovation' studios of Radio France. It is also an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry.
Architects Release New Album 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'Architects Release New Album 'the classic symptoms of a broken spirit'
October 21, 2022

Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon’s Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton, layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride.