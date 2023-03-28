Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MODEST MOUSE & Pixies Announce Co-Headline Tour with Cat Power

Tickets will be on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10AM (local).

Mar. 28, 2023  

Modest Mouse announce they'll be joining forces with Pixies for the third and final leg of Pixies' 2023 North American tour. With Special Guest Cat Power, the co-headline tour kicks off August 20 at the Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ, wrapping up in California mid-September with more shows to be announced soon. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10AM (local) and can be purchased here.

Having recently completed a sold out 25th anniversary tour for their breakthrough album, 1997's The Lonesome Crowded West, Modest Mouse continues to prove themselves to be one of the most consistent live acts today. Modest Mouse released their highly anticipated new album, The Golden Casket, on June 25, 2021 via Epic Records.

The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi platinum band's unpredictable evolution. Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse's studio in Portland, the album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.

The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock's head.

Pixies - Black Francis/guitar, Joey Santiago/lead guitar, David Lovering/drums, and Paz Lenchantin/bass - have been acclaimed as the most influential, pioneering band of the late 80s alt/rock movement, having served as a major influence for artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, the Strokes, Weezer, and many more.

And today, a whole new generation of music fans has been discovering and embracing the band's "loudquietloud" signature sound. Quirky, catchy melodies have always been Pixies' calling card; eight genre-defining studio albums, including the Gold-certified Surfer Rosa, and the iconic Platinum Doolittle, considered one of the all-time, quintessential alt/rock albums. Sell-out crowds all over the globe, Pixies' live shows are unadulterated magic, simultaneously electrifying and lo-fi. Seventy-five minutes of the band playing anything they want, in whatever order they want, the classics and the new gems.

TOUR DATES

All dates with Pixies + Cat Power

8/20 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

8/21 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/22 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/24 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

8/25 - Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

8/26 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA -

8/28 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

8/29 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/30- Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed - Outdoors

9/2 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

9/4 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

9/6 - Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

9/7 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

9/8 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

9/12 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield -

9/13 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield -

9/15 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage -

9/16 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square



