MILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow' for Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's Bravespace Project

Jan. 10, 2023  

Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts mediative single "Slow" as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center's new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.

MILCK's "Slow" radiates rest and restoration with a tranquil rhythm and reaffirming lyrics like "I write myself into existence." The song is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Bravespace demonstrates how Asian Americans play a critical role in America's notion of mindfulness and healing arts. In addition to MILCK, the compilation features seasoned and emerging artists who are celebrated in a wide array of genres and disciplines, including Low Leaf, Arushi Jain, Ana Roxanne, mayx, Chong the Nomad, Hollis, Erika Shimizu, JusMoni, Kwonyin and Our Daughter, with original illustrations and animations by acclaimed visual artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Commissioned at the beginning of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, APAC spent almost three years collaborating with these musicians, artists and cultural practitioners to vividly capture how an intensely challenging moment could lead to personal discovery and collective healing.

Bravespace, which received critical support from the Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative, adds complexity to the greater landscape of meditation and healing arts tools by centering perspectives that have long been marginalized. Throughout 2023, APAC will unveil additional ways for the public to interact with Bravespace. For more information, visit the center's website.

MILCK recently kicked off 2023 with the coveted annual PBS program "UNITED IN SONG 2022: RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR" as part of a celebration of the nation's extraordinary cultural and musical diversity.

She performed a rendition of Cass Elliot's "Make Your Own Kind of Music" and her own song "I Belong," a song written to honor the AAPI community that has been featured in the GRAMMY Museum's exhibit "Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom," on MTV's special "See Us Unite for Change," and as part of TIME's "Uplifting AAPI Voices: A TIME Summit."

2022 was an impactful year for MILCK, who made waves with the prevalent recent protest song "We Won't Go Back" with BIIANCO, GRAMMY-winner Autumn Rowe, and Ani DiFranco, as a direct response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The year also marks the 5-year-anniversary since MILCK found worldwide success with her song "Quiet" during the 2017 Women's March, where her acapella performance with 25 strangers was captured by a cell phone and went viral. "Quiet" was named Billboard's No.1 Protest Song and selected for NPR's American Anthem Series.

Her latest single "The Machine," depicts 'The Great Resignation,' which MILCK defines as 'The Great Reclamation' and the recent release "Animal" is an invitation to women to "reclaim their wildness as an act of revolution, says MILCK.

MILCK uses her artistic platform for the advancement of social change. She taps into the emotional pulse of important cultural movements and creates art in collaboration with underrepresented communities. MILCK has established the Somebody's Beloved Fund to use her music to generate resources for ten grassroots beneficiaries that build power around racial and gender healing.

Credit: Hector Perez



