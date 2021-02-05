MICHIGANDER Releases New Single 'OK'

Rising indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has released his new single "OK" and revealed the details for his third EP, Everything Will Be OK Eventually, due out March 19th via C3 Records. Built around a melodic piano loop, head-nodding bass line, steady claps, and flashes of lead guitar, "OK" culminates on a chantable hook as Singer assures, "It's okay to be lonely. It's okay to be alone sometimes." PRESS HERE to download/stream "OK" and watch the lyric video below. Everything Will Be OK Eventually is available for pre-order now at all DSPs and each pre-order will include an instant download of "OK" and current radio single "Let Down" - PRESS HERE.

"I started off 2020 in the studio working on new songs, so excited for everything I had planned for the year," shares Singer. "A week after playing an event for Bernie Sanders in early March, everything shut down. Everything was put on pause. At first, I wasn't very concerned, but as the weeks, then months, went on, all my plans started to fall apart. It was very hard to not be discouraged every day. But I just kept telling myself (and my friends) that 'everything will be ok eventually'. That phrase kept me going then and still does now. Working on these songs for the entire year has been the highlight of a very dark time for me. I've never been prouder of something that I've made and I am extremely excited (and impatient) to share this new collection of songs that mean so much to me. Things still might not be great right now, but everything will be ok eventually."

Of the new single, he adds, "Too often, whenever I was alone or feeling lonely, I would think it was a negative thing. But during last year, when there was an excessive amount of time on my own, I realized that being alone sometimes is a totally normal thing. Sometimes, it's easier to think clearer when you're on your own. I think a lot of people feel like something is missing if they aren't constantly surrounded by people. I'm just trying to normalize the alone time."

Michigander's sweeping anthem "Let Down" has been rising up the Triple A radio charts since its release last fall, currently sitting at #10, and has been added into rotation at SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum in addition to feature plays at stations including Lightning 100, ACL Radio and The Current. "Let Down," which has amassed nearly a million streams, has also received immense support and playlisting from Apple and Spotify. PRESS HERE to listen to "Let Down" on DSPs and to watch the official music video.

Written and produced by Singer, with longtime collaborator and co-producer Jake Rye, Everything Will Be OK Eventually soundtracks chasing a dream until it's real, while offering hope and optimism for the future. Taking advantage of the extra time 2020 afforded everyone, Singer dove deeper into the music and ideas he originally kicked around at the end of 2019, expanding the sonic palette and opening up the songs. Nothing was off limits during his recording sessions with Rye for the forthcoming 6-song collection - whether it be strings, an orchestra of guitars, or more programming and samples. Michigander's voice glides over a bed of pianos and synths on "Headlights," Singer's first co-write with guitarist Jake LeMond. Closing track "Together" captures the anxiety at the dawn of the global pandemic with piano and horn swells. Track listing for Everything Will Be OK Eventually below.

Michigander emanates a magnetic Midwest spirit, delivering uplifting anthems, raised even higher by six-string fireworks, empowering lyrics, and understated arena ambition. First brought to life in 2014 when the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist was moving across his home state to Kalamazoo, Michigander has garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, American Songwriter and many more, in addition to over 12 million streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists and cracking 1 million streams on the platform. Michigander's two previous EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites. The latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsed 6 million streams and earned Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. In September 2020, Michigander's new era officially began with the release of "Let Down" and the folk-tinged companion track "48." Along the way, Singer and his band have performed alongside Mt Joy, Hippo Campus, Silversun Pickups and Tokyo Police Club and graced the stages of festivals with The National, Foster The People, Moon Taxi and alt-j. For the now Detroit-based multi-talent, Everything Will Be OK Eventually marks the next chapter in his growing career.

Photo Credit: Kris Herrman