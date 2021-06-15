MICHIGANDER Announces Fall Headlining Tour Dates

Rising indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his critically lauded third EP, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually, out now via C3 Records; PRESS HERE to listen. Everything Will Be Ok Eventually features the buzzworthy singles and Triple A radio hits "Let Down" and "Better," the latter of which is currently #10 on the radio chart. Michigander's 22-date cross-country trek will officially kick off September 25th following his appearances at Lollapalooza, Summerfest and Firefly Music Festival. Presale tickets are available June 16th using the artist presale code: BETTER with the general on sale commencing June 18th at 10am local time. For ticketing details, visit www.michiganderband.com. Additionally, Michigander has confirmed an official Lollapalooza Aftershow for Saturday, July 31st at The Metro opening for Band of Horses. Presale tickets are also available starting June 16th with the general on sale beginning June 18th at 10am Central Time.

Following the tour's kickoff September 25th in St. Louis, Singer and his bandmates -- Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass) -- will make their way west stopping in Denver, Boise, Portland, Seattle and San Francisco before reaching Los Angeles to headline The Roxy Theatre on October 6th. The tour then heads to Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Boston on its way to New York City to headline Mercury Lounge on October 19th. Michigander will also perform in Charlotte, Columbus, Grand Rapids, and Atlanta at the Shaky Knees Music Festival, among other cities, before wrapping in his adopted hometown of Detroit on November 4th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

"It's been so long since I've been living out of a van with my best friends playing music together all over the country," shares Singer. "I can't wait to go back to so many of my favorite cities and play my new EP to a real audience. So many of the songs were crafted with the live aspect in mind and to sing them for a crowd is going to be magical."

Everything Will Be Ok Eventually, written and produced by Singer with longtime collaborator and co-producer Jake Rye, soundtracks chasing a dream until it's real, while offering hope and optimism for the future. Tracks from the 6-song collection have been featured on several key playlists including Apple Music's New Music Daily and ALT CTRL, Spotify's The New Alt and New Music Friday, Pandora's ALT Select Radio, and Amazon Music's Fresh Indie as well as plays on SiriusXM's Alt Nation and The Spectrum. Michigander's sweeping anthem "Let Down," which peaked at #6 on the Triple A radio chart, has amassed nearly 2.5 million streams.

Michigander, recently named one of TuneCore's Top 10 Rock/Alt Artists for 2021, emanates a magnetic Midwest spirit, delivering uplifting anthems, raised even higher by six-string fireworks, empowering lyrics, and understated arena ambition. First brought to life in 2014 when the singer, songwriter, producer and guitarist was moving across his home state to Kalamazoo, Michigander has since garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, SPIN, BrooklynVegan, American Songwriter, Guitar World, KCRW and many more, in addition to nearly 20 million career streams globally. In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists and cracking 1 million streams on the platform. Michigander's two previous EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites. The latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsed 6 million streams and earned Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. In September 2020, Michigander's new era officially began with the release of "Let Down" and the folk-tinged companion track "48." Along the way, Singer and his band have performed alongside Mt Joy, Hippo Campus, Silversun Pickups and Tokyo Police Club and graced the stages of festivals with The National, Foster The People, Moon Taxi and alt-j. For the emerging multi-talent, Everything Will Be Ok Eventually marks the next chapter in his growing career.

MICHIGANDER 2021 TOUR DATES

June 26 Lake Orion, MI @ Audiotree: Secret Garden

July 15 Grand Rapids, MI @ Michigan House: Summer at Studio Park

July 31 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

July 31 Chicago, IL @ The Metro w/ Band of Horses

August 20 Cincinnati, OH @ Fountain Square (Free Show)

September 17 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 23 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 25 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

September 28 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

September 30 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

October 1 Portland, OR @ Holocene

October 2 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

October 5 San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

October 6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

October 8 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

October 10 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

October 11 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

October 12 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

October 13 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

October 14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

October 16 Harrisburg, PA @ The Englewood

October 17 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

October 19 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 20 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

October 22 Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre

October 24 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

October 26 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

October 29 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

November 4 Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick