MGMT Release New Album 'Loss Of Life'

MGMT's long awaited new album, Loss Of Life, is out today on Mom+Pop. The album was produced by MGMT, along with Patrick Wimberly (Solange, Lil Yachty, Joji). Longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon) mixed the album as he has done on the group's past four full-lengths. Buy/Stream Loss of Life.

On Loss Of Life, additional production was supplied by Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) and James Richardson. Brian Burton (Danger Mouse) provides additional production on “Mother Nature” and Miles A. Robinson served as associate producer and engineer across the album.

Earlier this week MGMT released the video for their first ever duet, “Dancing in Babylon” Feat. Christine and the Queens. In addition to MGMT and Chris, the video also boasts the talents of the iconic John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), British actor Julian Morris(Pretty Little Liars, New Girl) and his real-life husband, artist Landon Ross.

The Fader remarked that the song “finds its foundation in the sophisti-pop of the '80s without lazily throwing back to it. Andrew VanWyngarden instantly finds a melodic camaraderie with Chris, their melodies swan-diving comfortably into the pockets left by the other.” The band previously released videos made by a remarkable roster of writers, producers and directors for album tracks “Mother Nature,” “Bubblegum Dog” and “Nothing to Declare, ”starring disability activist Inga Petry.

“All joking aside (never!), we are very proud of this album and the fact that it was a relatively painless birth after a lengthy gestation period, and are happy to be releasing this baby into the world with Mom + Pop,” MGMT says. “Musically speaking, we are running at around 20% adult contemporary and no more than this, please.”

photo courtesy MGMT