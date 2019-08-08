MF Doom Launches New Merch Line and Website

With new music due later this year, the enigmatic rapper MF DOOM relaunches his GasDrawls website with an exclusive new merch drop. The revamped site now offers limited t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more alongside MF DOOM's earlier catalog on vinyl, CD and streaming, making it the one-stop-shop for all things DOOM.

The news of this launch came first via a teaser last week. Tweeting for the first time since 2010, DOOM created a flurry of speculation with a cryptic message that was picked up by OkayPlayer, XXL, Massappeal, and more. All signs suggest the supervillain is busy, once again plotting in his efforts of world domination.

Visit MF DOOM's website for the full merch collection and more: gasdrawls.com

One of hip-hop's most beloved anti-heroes, the ever-inventive MF DOOM (often referred to as simply DOOM) has received widespread praise for his sharp, candid rhymes, as well as his choppy, sample-heavy production style. Initially known as Zev Love X, a member of the short-lived but influential Golden Era rap group K.M.D, the MC/producer born Daniel Dumile re-emerged at the end of the '90s with a persona and logo patterned after the Marvel Comics super villain Dr. Doom. He reinforced his enigmatic persona by donning an elaborate iron mask during all of his public appearances, in addition to occasionally hiring stand-ins for his performances. MF DOOM's music has been described as, "the fine line between insanity and genius". Unconventional, abstract, unorthodox; these words merely scrape the surface of defining his approach musically, conceptually, even rhythmically. MF DOOM is the living personification of Hip-Hop as an act of rebellion.





