MEECHY DARKO Announces New Project 'Doses' & Shares 'The Slaughter 'Tab #5''

Meechy Darko's debut album, Gothic Luxury, was released in August 2022.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Fresh off his debut album, Gothic Luxury, Flatbush Zombie’s Meechy Darko announces his newest release, Doses, and shares first dose “The Slaughter “Tab #5”.”

Featuring his hurricane force vocals against a jazz-inflected beat, “The Slaughter “Tab #5”' comes laced with an appropriately psychedelic visual. Describing the new project, Meech says, “oftentimes an artist will overthink the process, overpaint the portrait, over exaggerate the truth or oversimplify the abstract. My goal was to give you the most, but make sure we never ever OVERdose.”

Meechy Darko's debut album, Gothic Luxury, was released in August 2022. Meech, who is one third of Brooklyn’s critically acclaimed hip hop group Flatbush Zombies, stepped out of his comfort zone to create his extremely personal debut. It was a fait accompli decided for him by external forces, after the killing of his father in early 2020 at the hands of the Miami police.

Working with Dot Da Genius shook up his usual creative process resulting in an album that includes drawn-out piano intros and laid-back funk melding with dark mini-symphonies. There’s a through line of brutal honesty and catharsis that continues to find Meechy Darko among the rawest and most candid rappers in the game. 

Meechy Darko addressed the heaviness behind the making of the record with an in-depth conversation he released called  “Somewhat Therapeutic.” He then brought in his friends Denzel Curry, Dot Da Genius, and Shawn K for a meal by Chef J for his video series “Everybody Eats.” 

Photo by Ellington Hammond



