MAX FROST Returns With Single 'The Ghost;' Announces New Project 'Shelby Ave, Pt. 1'

The upcoming release is the first part of a larger body of work.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

MAX FROST Returns With Single 'The Ghost;' Announces New Project 'Shelby Ave, Pt. 1'

Austin-born, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist and lyrical architect Max Frost releases poignant new single "The Ghost" off his forthcoming project Shelby Ave, Pt. 1. 

Ethereal harmonies captivate listeners over his silky-smooth guitar as he sings about mortality and coping with grief. 

"This song is about death. I've seen many people interpret it as a break-up song, and I actually like that it can be taken that way and still makes sense from that perspective. However, that's not what I had in mind when I wrote it. My grandfather who acted very much as my father in my life, had passed away months before I wrote it," says Max.

He continues, "It's very much about clinging to what's left. To hoping that you're haunted by whatever you can get."

Today's single, along with previous singles "Creep Back," "Cig in the Morning," and "Black Hole Love," will be featured on the upcoming Shelby Ave, Pt. 1, the first part of a larger body of work. 

Max also announces his NYC release show at the Knitting Factory on February 16. For more details visit: https://www.knittingfactory.com/tm-event/max-frost/

About Max:

Max grabbed a guitar at the age of eight and never put it down. He achieved his first taste of virality with singles “White Lies” and “Adderall,” paving the way for his full-length debut Gold Rush in 2018. The standout “Good Morning” scored a slew of syncs, including Pepsi, ESPN, CBS, Shameless, Grey's Anatomy, The War With Grandpa, and American Idol.

He emerged as the rare presence who could share the stage with artists including Gary Clark, JR. and Fitz and The Tantrums or Panic! At The Disco and Twenty One Pilots. Between packing headline shows, he delivered show-stopping performances on Good Morning America and Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

He even found himself in the studio with none other than Sir Elton John. His sudden TikTok stardom (500k followers) also shines a light on a different talent of Max's charming, idiosyncratic use of short-form content, personality, and pure musical talent. 

2022 saw him elevate again with the Flying Machines EP. Atwood Magazine praised the latter as “a freshly independent, free-spirited return that soars with irresistible energy, unbridled passion, and intimate, captivating wonder,” while American Songwriter applauded his “playful, poignant psychedelic pop fusion.” In the wake of the project, he escaped Los Angeles and put down roots in Nashville. Max Frost has since signed to Nettwerk and is gearing up to release his new project Shelby Ave, Pt. 1.

Photo Credit: Laura Partain



