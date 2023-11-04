MASON Collective Join Forces With FLETCH On New Remix Of Tyla's 'Water'

The single is released now on Soundcloud.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

MASON Collective Join Forces With FLETCH On New Remix Of Tyla's 'Water'

Prolific Manchester-based DJ & production trio MASON Collective team up with close collaborator Fletch on their new remix of the hit Tyla single ‘Water', released now on Soundcloud.

Joined by MASON family member FLETCH, the trio give Tyla's original viral 2023 hit ‘Water' a new lease of life, upping the tempo with an intricate Afrobeats-infused groove to accompany the sublime vocal.

Straddling both music and fashion, Mason Collective - headed by Blair Suarez, Adam Myles and Omar Guedar - are enjoying a busy 2023. Following January's acclaimed MASON Edits: Vol 2 edit pack release and April's Soul Rebel EP, the Manchester trio made their debut on Defected with ‘People In Love' featuring Bipolar Sunshine, before a packed summer which included the BPM Festival in Costa Rica, as well as shows in Cartagena Colombia, Napoli, Rome, Milan, Printworks London and Barcelona to name a few. The Collective also have a HUGE follow up to ‘People In Love' set for release in the next two weeks - ‘Samburu' with AJ Christou, which will introduce the new label imprint V House. 

Infusing their house productions with hip-hop and UK garage influences, if you're not familiar the trio have had a strong few years, with releases on Defected, Hot Trax, Solid Grooves, Knee Deep In Sound, Saved Records, Loco Dice's Desolat as well as their own label Whippin'.

Not your average House DJ, FLETCH's signature style takes the listener into a wormhole of forward-thinking house music. With The Martinez Brothers, Loco Dice, Jamie Jones, Luciano and Ricardo Villalobos all spinning his tunes across the globe you'll be hearing a lot more from this young, rising artist.

An uptempo take on Tyla's original hit single, MASON Collective's take on ‘Water' finds the trio in their absolute element. 



