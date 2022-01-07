MARINA Shares Deluxe 'Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land'

MARINA has announced today's release of the expanded deluxe edition of her acclaimed new album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, listen below.

Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (Deluxe Edition) adds five additional tracks to the original 10-song album, including the brand new "Happy Loner," along with an official music video, directed by Brendan Walter (Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Panic! At The Disco) with animation by visual artist Leah Putnam, watch below!

Along with "Happy Loner," Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (Deluxe Edition) includes two additional new songs plus two exclusive never-before-heard demos. MARINA's self-penned fifth studio album - which sees MARINA co-producing five tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds) - is highlighted by such songs as "Man's World," "Purge The Poison," "Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land," and "Venus Fly Trap."

MARINA is currently preparing to embark on her epic Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Tour, set to get underway February 2nd, 2022 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic and then travel through early March (see itinerary below). Special guests include Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Styrke (February 2nd- February 25th) and protest art group Pussy Riot (February 26th-March 9th). Highlights include performances at such iconic venues as New York City's Terminal 5 (February 25th and 26th) and Nashville, TN's legendary Ryman Auditorium (March 1st). For complete details and remaining ticket/VIP availability, click here.

MARINA is an award-winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter. She has released four Top 10 albums including 2010's gold certified The Family Jewels, 2012's Electra Heart (which debuted at Number 1 on the UK's Official Charts), 2015's FROOT (which reached #1 on the iTunes 'Top Albums' chart in a range of countries), and 2019's Love + Fear (which debuted Top 5 in the UK and Top 10 on the US Albums chart).

Her most recent album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, has gone on to become her most critically acclaimed to date, with Vogue proclaiming it as "her boldest, most emotional outing yet" and Billboard reaffirming Marina as "one of pop's boldest voices." Each of Marina's records have also been accompanied by global sell-out headline tours with shows at some of the most prestigious venues in the UK (The Roundhouse, London Palladium) and US (The Greek Theatre, Terminal 5). She has performed at world renowned festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, and the Governors Ball. Marina has amassed 2.5B worldwide streams and over 800M video views. A socially engaged figure, she has given an address at the Oxford Union and has an incredibly passionate global fan base with an online following in excess of 7M.

Listen to the new deluxe edition here:

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2022

2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

5 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

7 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Opera House

24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

26 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

MARCH 2022

1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

5 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

9 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre

18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza 2022

19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza 2022

25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza 2022

MAY 2022

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

12 - The Hague, Netherlands - Amare

14 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

17 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Edinburgh

20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

21 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Refectory

22 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Brixton Academy (SOLD OUT)

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

Watch the "Happy Loner" music video here: