MARCOS VARELA QUARTET and AMINA FIGAROVA to Perform at Five Spot Jazz

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Five Spot Jazz, the live-music venue at 231 E 9th St in the East Village, has announced its performance schedule for the week, featuring the Marcos Varela Quartet, Amina Figarova, and its recurring Monday bassist series with Allison Lee and Daniel Song.

The Monday series alternates between two bassists throughout the run: Allison Lee is scheduled for Aug 10 and 31, while Daniel Song performs July 27, Aug 17 and 24.

Allison Lee is a 19-year-old bassist from Vancouver, BC, currently based in New York City. She has performed at various music venues and festivals, including the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, MusicFest Canada, Blue Note NYC, Dizzy's Jazz Club, and Frankie's Jazz Club. In March of 2026, Allison organized and led her quartet on an independent Canadian tour. She also served as the artistic director for a series of concerts at The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, celebrating the contributions of notable female jazz musicians (Melba Liston, Tiny Davis, and Toshiko Akiyoshi). Allison is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in Jazz Studies at the Juilliard School. When she isn't performing or practicing, Allison designs promotional graphics for musicians in the United States and Canada and is involved in fellowships and student organizations at Juilliard with the mission of improving accessibility in the arts and fostering connection and community.

Daniel Song (b. 2005) is a South Korean jazz bassist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in New York City, where he studies at The Juilliard School. He has performed at major venues including the Blue Note, Dizzy's Club, Blues Alley, and Chris's Jazz Café. Rooted in a deep respect for jazz tradition, he is developing a distinctive voice and strives to contribute something uniquely his own to the music.

This Week's Lineup

AUG 27 (THUR.) — Marcos Varela Quartet: Marcos Varela – Bass, Bruce Williams – Saxophone, Adam Birnbaum – Keys, Rudy Royston – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

AUG 28 (FRI.) — Amina Figarova: Amina Figarova – Piano, Bart Platteau – Flutes, Raul Reyes – Bass, Ferenc Nemeth – Drums, TBA – Trumpet. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

NO SHOW AUG 29 (SAT.) — THIS WILL BE RESCHEDULED. Ben Barnett Quartet: Ben Barnett – Trombone, Ray Gallon – Piano, Clovis Nicholas – Bass, Chris Latona – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

AUG 30 (SUN.) — Moth To Flame: John Krtil – Bass, Shariq Tucker – Drums, Ivo Lorenz – Piano, Tyson Harvey – Guitar. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

September 2026

SEP 01 (TUE.) — Summer Camargo. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 02 (WED.) — Andy Bianco. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 03 (THUR.) — Kyoko Oyobe. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 04 (FRI.) — Deanna Kirk. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 05 (SAT.) — Jamile Quartet: Jamile – Vocals, Miki Yamanaka – Piano, Matt Dwonszyk – Bass, Jimmy Macbride – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 06 (SUN.) — Duduka Da Fonseca & Quarteto Universal: Duduka Da Fonseca – Drums, Marcio Philomena – Guitar, Helio Alves – Piano, Gili Lopes – Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 08 (TUE.) — Joey Curreri Quartet: Joey Curreri – Trumpet, Brahm Sasner – Piano, Simón Willson – Bass, Jonas Esser – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 09 (WED.) — Zack Shubert. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 10 (THUR.) — Suzanne Pittson Quartet: Suzanne Pittson – Vocals, Jeff Pittson – Piano, Bryan Copeland – Bass, Dave Meade – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 11 (FRI.) — Margo's Trio plus special guests: Dezron Douglas and Billy Hart. Margo Staniszewska – Vocals, Bart Hadala – Piano, Darryl Yokley – Saxophone; special guests Dezron Douglas – Bass, Billy Hart – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 12 (SAT.) — Juan Chiavassa Trio: Juan Chiavassa – Drums, Ojiik – Saxophone, Jonathan Chapman – Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 13 (SUN.) — Fukushi Tainaka Quintet: Fukushi Tainaka – Drums, Chihiro Tainaka – Vocals, Chris Johansen – Tenor Saxophone, Marc Devine – Piano, Hide Tanaka – Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 15 (TUE.) — Steve Millhouse Quartet, The Vinyl Session album release concert: Steve Millhouse – Contrabass Guitar, Tim Armacost – Tenor Saxophone, Allen Farnham – Piano, Adam Nussbaum – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 16 (WED.) — Louisa Poster Trio, The Vinyl Session album release concert: Louisa Poster – Vocals, Marc Daine – Guitar, Jon B. Roche – Bass. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 17 (THUR.) — Oscar Peñas Quartet: Oscar Peñas – Bandleader, Guitar & Compositions, Kevin Sun – Saxophone, Corentin Le Hir – Bass, Rudy Royston – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 18 (FRI.) — Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet: Dennis Mitcheltree – Tenor saxophone, Johannes Wallmann – Piano, Jesse Crawford – Bass, Bill McClellan – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 19 (SAT.) — Ben Rubie Quartet: Ben Rubie – Violin, Abe Gold – Piano, Shogo Yamagishi – Bass, Ethan Kogan – Drums. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

SEP 20 (SUN.) — Connie Cheng Quintet: Connie Cheng – Vocals, Sarah Cion – Piano, Eli Naragon – Bass, Patrick Chan – Drums, Richie Vitale – Trumpet. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

October 2026

OCT 01 (THUR.) — The Village Trip/Five Spot Jazz presents Miles and Trane at 100: A Celebration with David Amram and Friends. The performance brings together multi-instrumentalist David Amram and his septet for a program celebrating the legacies of Miles Davis and John Coltrane in their centennial year. According to the release, the performance is more than a tribute and is 'a first-hand account of jazz history from an artist who lived it.' In the 1950s, Amram worked with the bands of Charles Mingus, Oscar Pettiford, Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton and his own quartet, and was acquainted with both Davis and Coltrane from the New York scene of the 1950s.

Musicians for the David Amram septet include Kevin Twigg – Bass, Rene Hart – Percussion, Adam Amram – Congas, Ron Jackson – Guitar, Earl McIntyre – Trombone, and Renee Manning – Vocals. 8PM-10PM (Doors Open: 7:30PM)

About Five Spot Jazz

Five Spot Jazz is a contemporary live-music venue that honors the legacy of the legendary Five Spot Café, one of the most important jazz clubs in American history. Originally opened in 1956 in the Bowery, the Five Spot Café became a cultural epicenter for modern jazz, hosting seminal performances by artists including Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Charles Mingus, Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor, and Eric Dolphy. The club was equally renowned as a meeting place for artists, poets, and writers, playing a crucial role in shaping downtown New York's artistic identity during the mid-20th century.

Today, Five Spot Jazz operates at 231 East 9th Street in Manhattan's East Village, reviving the spirit of the original venue while supporting the living, evolving jazz tradition. On select evenings, the space transforms from daytime café into an intimate jazz room dedicated to acoustic music, creative exchange, and artist-led programming. The venue positions itself as 'home again in the East Village,' paying tribute to the Five Spot's historic role as a cultural heartbeat of New York City's jazz scene. (fivespotjazz.com)

Known for its close listening room atmosphere and commitment to artistic integrity, Five Spot Jazz regularly presents established masters alongside emerging voices from New York's diverse jazz community. The venue continues the Five Spot legacy as a place where tradition and innovation meet, reflecting jazz's ongoing dialogue across generations, cultures, and styles.

The schedule is subject to change.

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