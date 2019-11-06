MALKA Announces New Album I'M NOT YOUR SOLDIER

MALKA has announced the release of her forthcoming third album I'm Not Your Soldier, out on February 28th via Tantrum Records. To mark the announcement the Scottish multi-instrumentalist has released the new song 'Tiny Fires'.



'Tiny Fires' is a brooding warped piece of electronica and tribal percussion about perseverance and looking to a positive future.



Regarding the song MALKA says, "The song is about striving for more. About escaping from a situation that you find yourself in and making moves to change the path you are on. I love the feel of the song and the interplay of the bass line with the synth - that was so much fun to record in the studio. I think it gives a real feel of what you can expect with the new album."



'Tiny Fires' follows the release of 'Taking It Back', the lead single from I'm Not Your Soldier. The dark bass-laden dream-pop track finds MALKA celebrating success over personal fears. The video was released in conjunction with World Mental Health Day and the song has received great support from BBC 6Music with Chris Hawkins, Amy Lamé and Lauren Laverne all big fans of MALKA at the station.



I'm Not Your Solider is produced by Paul Savage (Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand, King Creosote) and is a reflective record that finds MALKA at her most personal yet, following the release of her politically charged album Ratatatat in 2017. While the new record is awash in dark fuzzy bass and haunting synths, its intimate depth comes with uplifting lyrical content.



"Lyrically it is very much about where I am in life," explains MALKA, "and also not overthinking it in terms of how I'm feeling."



One of the many great examples of this found on I'm Not Your Soldier is the kaleidoscopic 'Get Up', which blends twisted synths and world music while addressing the juggling of family life and as a touring musician. Speaking about the song MALKA says, "There's a lyric on 'Get Up' about two worlds aligning, and that's about the mum 'me' and the musician 'me' trying to balance in my life again."



Elsewhere I'm Not Your Soldier moves between banging trace-pop as found on opener 'A New Word', to psychedelic reverie in 'Moving Together', while there's also beautiful delicate touches reflected in the likes of 'Close Your Eyes', which ends the record.



At the core of MALKA is honest songwriting. Whether that is day-glo, clattering brilliance or a pared-down hymnal for bedtime, MALKA always remains true to herself. I'm Not Your Soldier confirms a talent for all seasons.



MALKA will be touring in support of the release next year and will play four headline shows across the country in March 2020. Tickets are available via https://www.malkamusic.co.uk/ and full dates are listed below.



I'm Not Your Solider will be released on all DSPs, CD and unique eco-vinyl. The latter is created from recycled vinyl runs, cutting down waste and also offering fans the opportunity to own a one-off piece of vinyl, as no two are the same pattern or colour.

MALKA MARCH HEADLINE TOUR DATES

6th - Glasgow, Stereo

12th - Galashields, MacArts

13th - Manchester, Eagle Inn

14th - London, The Victoria



I'M NOT YOUR SOLDIER TRACK LISTING

A New World Get Up I Know, You Know Taking It Back Moving Together Don't Leave Me I'm Not Invisible Don't Believe It Tiny Fires Hardly Sleep Seize This Moment Close Your Eyes





