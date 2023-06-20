M. Ward Shares 'too young to die' feat. First Aid Kit

M. Ward is sharing “too young to die” feat. First Aid Kit today, the final pre-release track from his upcoming album ‘Supernatural Thing,’ out this Friday. In the song’s new video, Ward is a security guard working the graveyard shift who starts to see the ladies of First Aid Kit appear in his security camera’s video feed. Watch it below.

"First Aid Kit are sisters from Stockholm, and when they open their mouths, something amazing happens,” Ward said of working with them. “It was a great thrill to go to Stockholm and record a few songs there. The sound from blood-related harmony singers is impossible to get any other way – The Everly Brothers, The Delmores, The Louvins, The Carters, The Söderbergs - all have the same kind of feeling in their vocals."

In addition to First Aid Kit, the album is filled with guest stars - Shovels & Rope, Scott McMicken, Neko Case, Jim James and others — who enliven the album with surprises. Eight of the album’s ten songs are Ward originals, but there is also an unusual Bowie choice, “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from Blackstar, and a live rendition of Daniel Johnston’s “Story of an Artist.” “Bowie and Johnston are constant sources of inspiration for me, have been for I don’t know how many years,” Ward offered.

‘Supernatural Thing’ is M. Ward’s first new music in three years, but in 2020 M. Ward released two albums. On April's ‘Migration Stories’, Ward was inspired by the immigration journeys he’d heard from friends or read about in newspapers, as well as what his own grandfather had to go through when immigrating to the US from Mexico.

For the December album ‘Think of Spring’ he covered classic Billie Holiday tunes, as she is an artist he’s greatly inspired by. “Instead of the small jazz bands or orchestration she relied on, M. Ward pares the songs to just his voice and guitars, making them sound even starker than they once did,” said Rolling Stone.

This Friday Ward will play a sold-out album release show at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - his first headlining performance in Los Angeles in over 5 years. He will be joined by Jordan Hudson on drums, Mark Powers with percussion, and Arcellus Sykes on bass. This August he and the band will also join My Morning Jacket on the road for a select run of West coast shows and play some headlining dates. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

6/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery SOLD OUT

8/15 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/16 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

8/18 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

8/19 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Rock

8/20 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

8/22 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

8/23 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^

8/25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

8/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

10/17 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

10/18 - London, UK @ Bush Hall

10/20 - Paris, France @ Point Ephémère

^ - with My Morning Jacket