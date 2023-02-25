Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
M. Byrd Releases New Song 'Outside Of Town'

“Outside Of Town” follows the release of M. Byrd's previous singles “Seed,” “Flood” and “Over You / Over Me”, all off his debut full-length album The Seed out June 16th.

Feb. 25, 2023  

German-based singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd has released his new track "Outside Of Town" with Nettwerk. In his latest effort, M. Byrd finds hope even in stories of sadness. Inspired by a friend who was displaced due to war, "Outside of Town," touches on the struggles of uncertainty and the pain of loss. M. Byrd juxtaposes this with messages of hope heard in the atmospheric guitars and his impassioned vocals yearning for a better future.

"I wrote 'Outside Of Town' a few days after meeting a friend who had to flee from a war with his daughter. It tells his story in a fictional city that is surrounded by desert and war, sustaining itself with big walls and what little water they have left." M. Byrd adds, "every time I play the song, it reminds me of how I admire people who are fighting for a better life for themselves and their families. All of us could be in the situation of having to look past the borders of our homes, and every one of us should play a part in helping the people who are willing to go through so much suffering to provide a safer place for their family and children."

German singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer M. Byrd unearths universality from intensely personal songwriting. In 2020, he turned heads with the single "Mountain", followed by "Morning Sun", gaining millions of streams and praise from Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Atwood, etc. At the end of 2020, he holed up in Detmold, Germany in a WWII-era British Corps squash hall rechristened as a studio with producer Eugen Koop to create The Seed. Leaving his mark on each level of the music, M. Byrd personally plays guitar, synthesizers and bass on the record. After generating 10 million-plus streams and acclaim from outlets worldwide, he continues to perfect his vision on his 2023 debut LP, The Seed [Nettwerk].

Website: https://www.mbyrddd.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mbyrdddddddd/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/byrdbyrdbyrdbyrd/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0xcnEA6-sWRnurAU92gwzw

Photo Credit: Miriam Marlene



