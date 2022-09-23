Singer-songwriter Lykke Li releases "Little Bit (Autoerotique Mix)" for the first time ever on music streaming services (Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc.) today to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the song's release off of Li's influential debut album, Youth Novels.

The remix has been used in hundreds of thousands of TikTok creations amounting to millions of views. The original bootleg remix has over 50 million streams on SoundCloud and YouTube since it hit the blogosphere back in the early 2010s.

Next week, Li will kick off her headline tour in San Francisco in support of the Swedish star's critically-acclaimed audiovisual album EYEYE. The limited run of performances, THE EYEYE TOUR, is an emotional ride in two acts: the live debut of the album followed by classics from the High Priestess of Heartbreak's 2014 masterpiece "I Never Learn" (longtime collaborator Björn Yttling joins Lykke on tour for the first time).

Lykke describes the show as a "theatrical loop," with mind-altering choreography by the van Opstal siblings and a custom-built twenty-foot mirror that turns the stage into an infinite visual circle. It's a continuation of the quest Lykke started with EYEYE, to condense "a lifetime of romantic obsession and female fantasy" into a hypersensory experience. If you get lost, follow the tear tracks. (LA, London sold out; NYC second show added.) Full list of dates below.

At the beginning of September, Lykke Li debuted Ü & EYEYE at Los Angeles's The Broad Museum bringing over 5,000 people into the museum over four days to view the exhibit. Partnering with creative director Theo Lindquist and artist Nick Verstand for their first museum project, she transformed the Broad's Oculus Hall into a hyper-sensory cathedral of female romantic fantasy.

The opening night featured a special performance by Lykke and her band in the Broad's lobby and third floor galleries. Combining infinite video loops with multi-dimensional spatial audio, Ü & EYEYE evoked a powerful emotional state: the eternally returning cycles of love, addiction, relapse, and obsession. The images, which reverse into a visual palindrome, are designed to activate a unique memory response in each viewer.

The heart of the installation was the sonic landscape, incorporating elements of the ancient solfeggio frequencies tuned to the body's chakras. Viewers were invited to lay down to experience the scents of regret and intoxication, and journey inward.

Listen to the mix here:

Lykke Li EYEYE Headline Tour Dates

9/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

9/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield*

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Theatre*

10/8 - New York, NY @ Apollo Theater*

10/9 - New York, NY @ Apollo Theater*

10/17 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

10/19 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega

10/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carré

10/22 - London, England @ Barbican

*w/ Grace Ives