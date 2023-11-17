Lxandra Processes Grief & Explores Self-discovery With EP 'Might Not Wanna Wake Up'

Finnish alternative pop artist Lxandra shares her immersive, cathartic EP Might Not Wanna Wake Up out everywhere now and the latest potent track and official lyric video "FU4EVER" out now. Accompanying the full project, the musician will share a self-directed short film due out November 30 that masterfully brings the music to life, inviting viewers into her gripping audiovisual world that explores self-discovery, grief, and healing.

Out today, Might Not Wanna Wake Up, is built upon the ruins of the past versions of Lxandra, capturing an intimate portrait of unfiltered humanity and follows the five stages of grief. Lxandra explains the project is "a story on longing and letting go. A return to the ruins of my past and a last goodbye to the one I used to be."

Over six songs that glide between darkness and light, the musician opens up about their experiences with pain and hardship–and what it means to make it to the other side of these challenging moments. Lxandra continues, "Struggling with grief in many different ways made me want to put this EP together. I wanted to dive deep into it and create a fairytale world appreciating all the different stages."

Made intimately in Finland's countryside or in a quiet home at the piano, the EP is an honest depiction of life's raw, messy moments that ultimately allow Lxandra to find strength and beauty in who they are today. Alongside the music, Lxandra finds their story best told through visuals, resulting in a captivating self-directed short film to accompany the EP.

"FU4EVER," also out today, sees Lxandra embrace anger like never before. Its lyricism is direct and unapologetic, something that Lxandra was initially afraid to pursue, but ultimately felt right. On the building, stirring sonic qualities, the musician explains, "I wanted the production to really support the rawness, anger and drama of the song." Here, she remains committed to plunging into the depths of humanity through art and to tell her complete truth, even if it scares her.

The idea for the forthcoming self-directed short film took shape after Lxandra's visit to her grandpa's magical old, slightly spooky abandoned house in Finland's countryside. Lxandra says, "It's been standing untouched for years and years, and it's a very cinematic place–a ruin that holds so many memories."

Though they didn't end up filming there due to safety reasons, the place inspired the story, and the feeling the original house evokes is present throughout the final product. Lxandra adds, "The house where much of the film takes place represents an old self or a past relationship and it's a last goodbye to that. It travels through dreams and memories and the five stages of grief until it's finally time to let go."

Released last month and exclusively premiered by Wonderland, the spacious, raw ballad "Sublime" sinks into the depths of sadness as Lxandra tenderly bares their soul using little more than captivating vocals. The artist reflects on the pain they've endured and ponders forgiveness in pursuit of rebuilding and healing. On the process of creating the personal track, Lxandra says, "I wrote it in the middle of the night on the piano, drinking red wine, during the last COVID lockdown. I recorded it on my live microphone, which is the vocal take used on the final version." The track continues Lxandra's stirring exploration of grief and what it can look like to move through adversity.

The previously shared "Blonde," with its bubbling beat and captivating vocals, embraces the honest, rawness of denial. Written five years ago, it captures Lxandra fearlessly putting their own humanity on full display. It includes a personal voice note in the background of the bridge that further invites listeners into Lxandra's sonic and artistic universe. Lxandra says of the track, "It's very innocent but still has that dark element to it."

Growing up on a tiny island called Suomenlinna in Finland with only 800 residents left Lxandra slightly removed from the mainstream and allowed their creativity to flourish in a world of their own. In October 2019, Lxandra shared their debut EP, Another Lesson Learned and later, their debut full length album, Careful What I Dream Of, arrived in June 2021 and gained international attention. Lxandra's music has found its way into American and European movies, and TV shows, such as Grey's Anatomy, Marvel's Runaways, The Village, Man in the High Castle and Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary.

Lxandra has caught the attention of tastemakers worldwide, including profiles in Notion, Refinery 29, The Line of Best Fit and more, and they're just getting started. Clash called the 2020 single "Careful What I Dream Of," "a bold step" and "potent," and drew comparisons to music legends, writing, "There's that alluring smoky Amy Winehouse style vocals, with a dash of Sia in there, too, with Lxandra driving into fresh areas of exploration."

In 2021, American Songwriter praised her single "Sideways," writing, "Between the song's vibrant energy and Lxandra's confident prowess as an artist, 'Sideways' does become a genuinely uplifting and empowering tune." Now, with the EP out for all to enjoy, Lxandra expands their artistry with a project and visual that meets them where they are today–one that evolves with them and aims to find beauty in chaos.

With the full, raw EP out now, Lxandra invites listeners to join her enchanting journey through stages of grief and self-discovery, with the unfiltered, emotive Might Not Wanna Wake Up, out everywhere now. To accompany the latest body of work, Lxandra's self-directed short film that brings the music to life and brings viewers into the heartfelt story will arrive on November 30. Connect with Lxandra on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for more from the rising artist.