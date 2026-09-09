Lustmord Lombardo Release New Track From THE PULSE OF ATOMS Album

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Lustmord Lombardo, the pairing of two of heavy and experimental music's most respected musicians, ambient heavyweight Lustmord and percussive force Dave Lombardo, release 'The Desolate Shore Part I: Submergence' from the duo's forthcoming album, THE PULSE OF ATOMS (Oct. 2, Ipecac Recordings).

''The Desolate Shore' is a meditative landscape that feels like a slow descent into the abyss,' Lombardo says of the newly released track. 'There is a sense of the ground moving beneath you as shifting rhythms make it feel like nothing is ever completely still beneath the surface.'

The pair previously released 'Paleomagnetic Resonance,' an eight-minute meditative composition that Consequence described as 'a brooding atmospheric drone track.'

Lustmord, discussing the duo's approach to the album, shared: 'One thing about an album like this is that you can't really point it out as being part of any specific genre or hopefully any specific period. Is it from last year? Is it from 10 years ago, is it from 20 years ago, is it from 5 years in the future? It's trying to create something that has its own sound, not tapping into whatever musical language or history you're familiar with. It goes way, way further back. This is the sound of planets dying or of stars being born. It's about a bigger picture. It's the sound of the birth of the universe and the death of the universe; it's not rock and roll.'

The two musicians met backstage at a Fantômas show, introduced by mutual friend Buzz Osborne, around the time that Lustmord and Melvins released their collaborative album. Nearly two decades later, Lombardo and Lustmord convened as Lustmord Lombardo, crafting an album that is as cold and distant as it is frantic and engaging. THE PULSE OF ATOMS showcases an unheard side of Lombardo and brings Lustmord back to his industrial roots.

Rather than composing songs in a traditional sense, Lustmord built evolving walls and vortices of sound, leaving room for Lombardo to add percussion and various synthesizer layers. Once the editing and arrangement was complete, Lustmord mixed and mastered the record, which was a balancing act between the two players' large, loud musical presences.

Album pre-orders, including a pair of limited-edition vinyl variants (Clear and Smoke), CD, and digital pre-saves, are available now at https://lustmordlombardo.lnk.to/pulse.

Tracklist

1. An Eternal Presence Part I: Unknown

2. An Eternal Presence Part II: Relentless

3. Paleomagnetic Resonance

4. Beyond The Vast Cold Waste

5. The Desolate Shore Part I: Submergence

6. The Desolate Shore Part II: Emergence

7. The Abyssal Deep

About Lustmord

Lustmord is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of dark ambient and industrial music. Active since the early '80s, his work draws on field recordings, low-frequency drones, and cinematic sound design to create immersive, atmospheric pieces. Lustmord's catalog spans dozens of solo releases and collaborations, and his influence extends into film and game scoring, as well as experimental electronic production.

About Dave Lombardo

Dave Lombardo is a GRAMMY Award-winning drummer whose playing style helped define the sound of thrash and extreme metal. He is also one of the most versatile percussionists in heavy music, known as a founding member of Slayer, as well as his work with Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, the Misfits, and a wide range of collaborations. In 2023, Lombardo released his debut solo album, Rites of Percussion, which NPR praised as 'a very different side of one of metal's most punishing drummers.'

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lustmord Lombardo



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lustmord Lombardo

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