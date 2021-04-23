Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 23, 2021  

Luma Collaborates With Yuppycult on New Single 'Devil Saint'

Luma has joined forces with fellow US artist Yuppycult on new single 'Devil Saint', her second release in quick succession, out April 23.

Juxtaposing her own celestial vocals with aggressive chord changes and powerful production, 'Devil Saint' sees Luma deliver a sonic interpretation of the contrasting track title. Channelling a medieval, fairytale vibe, the accompanying official video perfectly captures the energy of the track.

Along with heartfelt recent single 'Like A Nightmare' featuring Blanke, 'Devil Saint' will feature on Lumas debut solo EP 'Kill The Night', out later this month.

Luma explains: "'Devil Saint' makes the most sense when you are able to understand that the world is full of duality. Good and bad. Light and dark. Right and wrong. In a single session, we wrote, recorded and finalized what you're listening to right now. Writing this song with Rez and Notelle was absolutely effortless because we made it our mission to highlight one simple fact: we're all a little bit of hell and a little bit of heaven."

Captivating listeners with her knack for magnetic melody and lyric, Luma has featured on a number of esteemed electronic labels, including Seeking Blue, Monstercat, Ultra, Thrive and Seven Lions' Ophelia Records. With over 25 million streams across all platforms, she has received attention from Sirius XM radio and EDM.com, in addition to repeat features on Spotify's Friday Cratediggers, Stepping Out, Sad Beats, Pop Chillout and Apple's "Pop Rising" & "Breaking Dance" - all while remaining completely independent.

Yuppycult is the electronic artist project for Rob 'Rez' Resnick, widely known as one half of the platinum-selling pop duo Timeflies. The project is best known for 2017 smash 'Over That' featuring Emily Vaughn, a track that has racked up more than 5 million Spotify plays.

Brimming with gothic energy, 'Devil Saint' sees Luma and Yuppycult craft a track that deconstructs notions of good and evil.

Listen here:


