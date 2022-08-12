Lulu Simon Releases New Single 'Something'

Self-proclaimed "sensitive-pop" artist Lulu Simon has shared her dreamy new single, "Something". Produced by Griffin Emerson (Amy Allen), the soft pop ballad is perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs alone in your car.

On the new single, Lulu shares: "'Something' is about romanticizing a past relationship, to the extent that you're not fully ready to let it go - but you're also not putting your life on pause, waiting for it. My previous songs were written from a very reactionary place, whereas 'Something' is more self-reflective, looking back on relationships with fondness - and saying that if this is fully over, then at least it happened in the first place."

"Something" is Lulu's follow up to her previous single, "Being Alone is the Best" - an acoustic, yet bold track about her experiences feeling isolated as a new Angelino. Released earlier this summer, "Being Alone is the Best" kicked off Lulu's new autobiographical collection of music she wrote over the pandemic lockdown. Her upcoming EP to be released later this year outlines what Lulu would describe as a snapshot of following her experience going through the stages of grief after losing a relationship.

Lulu is set to open for the TikTok viral sensation "I AM WOMAN" singer Emmy Melí later this month on Saturday, August 27 at Urban Loft in Los Angeles, CA. For this special show, Lulu and Emmy will be partnering with ACCESS Reproductive Justice, a California-based organization that works to create gender equality and helps protect reproductive rights. For tickets and additional information, please visit here.

On her 6th birthday, Lulu Simon blew out her candles and wished that she wrote "Lucky" by Britney Spears. While the universe couldn't make that happen, it was clear to Lulu as she grew up that she was destined to write songs and make music.

Influenced by modern artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras, Lulu is able to fill a space in the current pop scene by bringing a singer-songwriter mentality to big pop productions. With Rolling Stone acclaiming her music as "the type of synth-heavy anthems that are needed for a perfect summer soundtrack," Lulu is poised for success with the release of her new EP later this year.

Listen to the new single here: