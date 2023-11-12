Lulu Simon Releases New Pop Track 'Stay'

Self-proclaimed “sensitive-pop” artist Lulu Simon has shared her brand new single, “Stay.” “Stay” is a dramatic pop song that demonstrates the two sides of the end of a relationship, contemplating whether you miss or hate the person that caused you pain. Fans can listen to “Stay” now HERE and check out the visualizer for the track HERE.

On the new single Lulu shares, “Stay was inspired by my deep love for drama and maximalist pop. I wanted to write a song that described the push and pull you feel when a relationship ends, with all of the longing, blame, and delusion on full display."

Lulu Simon is currently on tour in support of alt-pop artist EMEI, with upcoming dates to follow in Minneapolis, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, & Los Angeles. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit: https://lulusimon.com/shows.

About Lulu Simon:

On her 6th birthday, Lulu Simon blew out her candles and wished that she wrote “Lucky” by Britney Spears. While the universe couldn't make that happen, it was clear to Lulu as she grew up that she was destined to write songs and make music.

Influenced by modern artists such as Carly Rae Jepsen and Kim Petras, Lulu is able to fill a space in the current pop scene by bringing a singer-songwriter mentality to big pop productions. With Rolling Stone acclaiming her music as “the type of synth-heavy anthems that are needed for a perfect summer soundtrack,” Lulu is poised for success.

Last year, Lulu released her sophomore EP Muscle Memory, which featured five brand new songs perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs alone in your car. Muscle Memory outlines what Lulu would describe as a snapshot of her experience of going through the stages of grief after losing a relationship. For more information on Lulu Simon, please visit: https://lulusimon.com/

Upcoming Tour Dates with Emei:

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Barfly

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

11/12 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

11/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge