Luke Combs to Release WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET on November 8

Luke Combs' highly anticipated new album What You See Is What You Get-out November 8 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville-is now available for pre-order. Each pre-order includes an instant download of the new track, "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn, as well as the five tracks previously released as part Combs' The Prequel EP. The album's cover art, which is a photo that was taken by David Bergman and then painted by Nashville-based artist Rob Hendon, is also unveiled today.

The new album adds to an already monumental year for Combs, who is nominated for three awards at the 2019 CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") and Musical Event of the Year ("Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via Combs' The Prequel EP earlier this summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. The release also propelled Combs to the largest streaming week ever for a country artist with 73 million on-demand streams (week ending June 13). Additionally, The Prequel's lead single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," recently reached #1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts. This is Combs' sixth consecutive #1-a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-and his fastest rising single to date (13 weeks).

Moreover, Combs' new single "Even Though I'm Leaving" was recently shipped to country radio and continues to receive widespread critical acclaim. Of the song, The New York Times declares, "Luke Combs has one of the most emotionally tactile voices in contemporary country music...even at his most tender, Combs is firm, stepping into the rawness of the feeling, not away from it." Watch/share the official music video HERE.

What You See Is What You Get is the follow up to the ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist's breakthrough double Platinum debut, This One's For You, which is currently #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for the 47th non-consecutive week-the longest reign ever for a male artist and second longest for an artist overall following Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997 (50 weeks). This One's For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

In celebration of the release, Combs will continue his massive, sold-out "Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour" this fall including newly confirmed stops at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, San Antonio's AT&T Center, Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (two nights) and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (two nights). See below for complete tour details.

LUKE COMBS' "BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR"

September 26-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP* (SOLD OUT)

September 27-Bloomington, IL-Grossinger Motors Arena* (SOLD OUT)

September 28-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center* (SOLD OUT)

October 3-Cape Girardeau, MO-Show Me Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Kansas City, MO-Sprint Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 5-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena† (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Winnipeg, MB-Bell MTS Place† (SOLD OUT)

October 10-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 11-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place† (SOLD OUT)

October 12-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome† (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Missoula, MT-Adams Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Bozeman, MT-Brick Breeden Fieldhouse† (SOLD OUT)

October 18-Portland, OR-Moda Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 19-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena† (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 23-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 25-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center† (SOLD OUT)

October 31-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center† (SOLD OUT)

November 1-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 2-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome† (SOLD OUT)

November 6-San Jose, CA-SAP Center at San Jose†

November 7-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena San Diego† (SOLD OUT)

November 8-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 15-Indianapolis, IN-Bankers Life Fieldhouse† (SOLD OUT)

November 16-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse† (SOLD OUT)

November 21-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center† (SOLD OUT)

November 22-Uncasville, CT-Mohegan Sun Arena† (SOLD OUT)

November 23-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Bossier City, LA-CenturyLink Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 6-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 7-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 11-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center† (SOLD OUT)

December 12-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena† (SOLD OUT)

December 13-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena† (SOLD OUT)

*with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

†with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

September 17-Los Angeles, CA-All For The Hall

September 21-East Troy, WI-Alpine Valley Music Theatre

September 22-Cincinnati, OH-Outlaw Music Festival

November 17-Atlanta, GA-Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 4-7, 2020-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13, 2020-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26, 2020-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede





Related Articles View More Music Stories