Luke Combs' Record-Breaking 2024 Stadium Tour Sells Over One Million Tickets in Opening Weekend

In yet another monumental feat, reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs sold over a million tickets for his 2024 “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour in the first weekend tickets were on-sale, with 16 of the 25 shows selling out immediately including back-to-back nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Milwaukee’s American Family Field, Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium and Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium among others.

In just a few days, Combs already matched the number of tickets sold during the U.S. leg of his 2023 World Tour, which sold over a million tickets across 15 stadium shows.

Combs also continues to break records with the upcoming tour, becoming the highest-selling country artist and the first ever to play back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the highest-selling male country artist at Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium and Glendale’s State Farm Stadium and the fastest-selling two-day run in the region of Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Additional stops on the tour include two nights at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, San Antonio’s Alamodome, Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium and Houston’s NRG Stadium among others. Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks or The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff. See below for complete details.

The tour is just the latest achievement for Combs, who is nominated for four awards at the 57th Annual CMA Awards—Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Gettin’ Old) and Single of the Year (“Fast Car”)—and once again made history last week as the first artist to simultaneously hold the top two spots on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

This record comes as Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” reached #1—his 17th consecutive #1, yet another unprecedented feat—while his version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-wining song, “Fast Car,” remained at #2, after topping the chart earlier this summer. “Love You Anyway” reaches #1 just four weeks after “Fast Car” topped the chart, the fastest return to the top of the chart for an artist with a different song.

Combs has garnered massive success with “Fast Car” as it recently spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and also reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The song is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, was recently certified 2x Platinum and has garnered over 512 million global streams to date.

Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album, Gettin’ Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin’ Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Receiving critical acclaim, The New York Times praises, “…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it’s also pointed toward a wide pop audience” while Billboard proclaims, “his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game” and American Songwriter declares, “He’s a rock star at this point.” Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length

album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get and This One’s For You.

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

October 8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 12, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 13, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

April 20, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 27, 2024—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 3, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§

May 4, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium‡

May 10, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

May 11, 2024—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡

May 17, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

May 18, 2024—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

May 31, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

June 1, 2024—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

June 7, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§

June 8, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

June 14, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

June 15, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium~ (SOLD OUT)

July 14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

July 20, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 26, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

July 27, 2024—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 2, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§ (SOLD OUT)

August 3, 2024—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

August 10, 2024—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff

photo credit: David Bergman