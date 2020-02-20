Luke Combs Extends 'What You See Is What You Get Tour'

ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs will continue his extensive "What You See Is What You Get Tour" this fall including his headline debut at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 1. Additional stops include Raleigh's PNC Arena, Dallas' American Airlines Center, San Francisco's Chase Center, Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, Chicago's United Center, Orlando's Amway Center and Boston's TD Garden among several others. The newly confirmed dates will feature Combs performing with a new in-the-round stage design.

Tickets for the shows-which will feature special guests Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher-will be available for pre-sale starting next Tuesday, February 25 at 12:00pm local time with general on-sale following on Friday, February 28 at 10:00am local time. Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting next Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00am local time. See below for complete details. Additional information on The Bootleggers and pre-sale registration can be found here: https://www.lukecombs.com/bootlegger-membership/.

The tour continues a groundbreaking and historic series of years for Combs, who made his debut as the musical guest on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month with host JJ Watt performing two songs from his critically acclaimed new album, What You See Is What You Get: "Lovin' On You" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."

In November, What You See Is What You Get debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It was also a global #1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here), the record enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple Music and was the first country album ever to hit #1 on the platform's U.S. overall albums chart, while also setting a new global record for first-week streams for a country album at Spotify and breaking the Amazon Music record for more first-week streams than any other country album debut.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP last summer. The EP debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Top 25-a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, Combs' last single, "Even Though I'm Leaving," spent three weeks at #1 at country radio, making it Combs' seventh consecutive #1-a first on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Following this success, Combs' new single, "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church, was recently shipped to country radio.

In celebration of the album, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University's Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2. The sold-out show continues Combs' historic success on the road with the first leg of the "What You See Is What You Get Tour" selling out immediately after going on-sale last fall, including two record-breaking feats:

Lexington, KY's Rupp Arena sold-out in 12 minutes-breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue's 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney)

University Park, PA's Bryce Jordan Center broke the venue's record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan)

Adding to his landmark year, Combs' debut album, This One's For You, was recently certified RIAA Triple Platinum. Since its release in 2017, the album has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain's Come On Over in 1997. This One's For You was also the most-streamed country album of 2019. Moreover, several of Combs' songs have also received new RIAA certifications: 4x Platinum "Beautiful Crazy," 4x Platinum "When It Rains It Pours," 2x Platinum "She Got The Best of Me" and Platinum "Must've Never Met You."

Additional notable achievements and recognitions:

Awarded Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year ("Beautiful Crazy") at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards

Recently inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry

Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of "Beautiful Crazy" with Leon Bridges

Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards

Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards

Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period

First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST

1. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

2. "Refrigerator Door"

3. "Even Though I'm Leaving"

4. "Lovin' On You"

5. "Moon Over Mexico"

6. "1, 2 Many" featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. "Blue Collar Boys"

8. "New Everyday"

9. "Reasons"

10. "Every Little Bit Helps"

11. "Dear Today"

12. "What You See Is What You Get"

13. "Does To Me" featuring Eric Church

14. "Angels Workin' Overtime"

15. "All Over Again"

16. "Nothing Like You"

17. "Better Together"

LUKE COMBS' "WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET TOUR"

April 18-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater* (SOLD OUT)

April 19-Colorado Springs, CO-Broadmoor World Arena* (SOLD OUT)

April 21-Las Cruces, NM-Pan American Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 24-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 25-Houston, TX-Toyota Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 2-Boone, NC-Kidd Brewer Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 19-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena*

September 22-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center†

September 25-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center†

September 26-Memphis, TN-FedEx Forum†

October 2-Grand Forks, ND-Alerus Center*

October 3-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*

October 15-Eugene, OR-Matthew Knight Arena†

October 17-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center†

October 20-Billings, MT-MetraPark - First Interstate Arena†

October 22-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena†

October 23-Las Vegas, NV-T-Mobile Arena†

October 24-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena†

November 6-Chicago, IL-United Center† (on-sale February 28 at 12:00pm CT)

November 7-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center†

November 19-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

November 20-Fort Lauderdale, FL-BB&T Center*

November 21-Orlando, FL-Amway Center*

December 1-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden†

December 4-Boston, MA-TD Garden†

*with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

†with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher

BOLD on-sale next Friday, February 28 at 10:00am local time

LUKE COMBS' ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES

March 6-Berlin, Germany-Verti Music Hall

March 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-AFAS Live

March 13-Glasgow, UK-Glasgow SSE Hydro

March 14-Dublin, Ireland-Dublin 3Arena

March 15-London, UK-London The O2

March 31-Nashville, TN-Grand Ole Opry

April 17-Florence, AZ-Country Thunder Arizona

April 23-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

May 8-Key West, FL-Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater

May 30-Cullman, AL-Rock the South

June 7-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest

June 13-Winsted, MN-Winstock Country Music Festival

June 18-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC

June 19-Canandaigua, NY-CMAC

June 20-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 26-North Platte, NE-Nebraskaland Days

June 27-Topeka, KS-Heartland Stampede

July 10-Fort Loramie, OH-Country Concert

July 12-Craven, SK-Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 17-Brooklyn, MI-Faster Horses

July 18-Eau Claire, WI-Country Jam

September 4-Los Angeles, CA-SoFi Stadium‡

September 12-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park‡

‡with Tim McGraw





