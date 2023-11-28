Lukas Nelson & Potr Confirm 2024 Headline Tour

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 29 at 10:00am local time.
GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, will continue to tour through next year including newly confirmed headline shows at Seattle’s Showbox, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco’s The Fillmore (two nights), San Diego’s The Sound, Los Angeles’ The Bellwether and Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, November 29 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, December 1 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.lukasnelson.com/tour.
Additionally, Nelson has also organized Lōkahi: A Celebration of Maui, a special event to honor Maui’s people and community following the wildfires earlier this year. Taking place at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on December 17, the event will feature performances by Nelson, Jack Johnson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paula Fuga, Lily Meola and more. Full details can be found HERE.
The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Nelson, who released his acclaimed new album, Sticks and Stones, earlier this summer via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers (stream/purchase here). With the record, which has spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the Americana Albums chart, Nelson continues to achieve success at radio as his single, “Sticks and Stones,” reached #1 on the Alt Country chart and #6 on the Americana Singles chart. Additionally, his single “More Than Friends,” featuring Lainey Wilson, reached #1 on the Americana Singles chart earlier this summer.
Self-produced by Nelson and POTR, Sticks and Stones is filled with upbeat energy and a sense of fun, as he explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor, while also capturing the musical power and electricity of the band’s live performances.
Of the record, Nelson reflects, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”
Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021’s A Few Stars Apart.
Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, “His best album yet…Nelson’s most compact, streamlined, and focused album,” while The Tennessean asserted, “a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling.”
Additionally, Nelson co-produced the music for 2018’s lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.
BOLD on-sale this Friday, December 1 at 10:00am local time
November 28—Toronto, Ontario—Concert Hall
November 29—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues
December 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
December 2—Cincinnati, OH—Bogarts
December 3—Columbus, OH—Bluestone
December 5—Chicago, IL—Joe’s Live
December 6—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave
December 7—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue
December 17—Kahului, HI—Maui Arts & Cultural Center
February 16, 2024—Lincoln, CA—Thunder Valley Casino Resort*
February 17, 2024—Chico, CA—Senator Theatre
February 18, 2024—Eugene, OR—McDonald Theatre
February 20, 2024—Seattle, WA—Showbox
February 21, 2024—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom
February 23, 2024—Ashland, OR—Ashland Armory
February 24, 2024—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
February 25, 2024—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort
February 27, 2024—Monterey, CA—Golden State Theatre
February 28, 2024—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
February 29, 2024—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore
March 2, 2024—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater
March 3, 2024—San Diego, CA—The Sound
March 5, 2024—Santa Ana, CA—Observatory OC
March 6, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether
March 8, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl
March 9, 2024—Tempe, AZ—The Marquee
March 11, 2024—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre
March 12, 2024—El Paso, TX—The Lowbrow Palace
May 3, 2024—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena#
May 4, 2024—Park City, KS—Hartman Arena#
May 5, 2024—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy PowerHouse#
May 7, 2024—Sioux Falls City, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center#
May 10, 2024—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center#
May 11, 2024—Rogers, AR—Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion#
*with Gov’t Mule
#with Whiskey Myers
