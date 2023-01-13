Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lukas Graham Teams up With Mickey Guyton for 'Home Movies'

Their album will be out next Friday, January 20, 2023 via Warner Records. 

Jan. 13, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-nominated artists Lukas Graham and Mickey Guyton team up for a reflective ballad "Home Movies." The nostalgia-laced track will be featured on Lukas' forthcoming long-awaited album 4 (The Pink Album), out next Friday, January 20, 2023 via Warner Records.

About the track, Lukas says, "Home Movies is a ballad, a duet that looks at life rather than love. The coincidence of boy meets girl and the retrospective understanding that life is lived in the present but understood backwards."

Their melodic voices perfectly complement one another as they harmonize throughout the bridge, "There's nothing I could be without these memories, even though they might not show the best of me."

"Mickey's vocals really make the lyrics that much better. Not to mention the outer harmonies on the last 3rd of the song!" The Danish singer-songwriter praised. "My favorite line is from the chorus "Everybody's got a story no one knows" and that's the truth. We all have our inglorious moments and obscure pasts to deal with and that's what makes life so beautiful; when we manage to rise above the prejudice and make something unique of ourselves."

2022 marked seven years since Lukas Graham put his hometown of Christiania, Denmark on the map and enchanted and engaged audiences worldwide with a string of anthems that resonated around the world. With a soulful signature sound punctuated with pop relatability, his hit songs "7 Years" and "Love Someone" garnered him three GRAMMY® Award nominations, billions of streams, and widespread critical acclaim as he also sold out shows across Europe, North America, and beyond.

After enduring the loss of his father, becoming a father himself, and weathering the ups and downs of an unimaginable rise to fame, Lukas found himself stuck in a cycle, self-medicating and in a creative rut. In 2020, he made the decision to get sober and focus on his family and music. Returning to his songwriting roots, Lukas wrote in the same old rehearsal space, a 10-minute bike ride from his house in Copenhagen, crafting his new full-length offering.

On 4 (The Pink Album), he finally takes stock of everything that happened during that time, not only reflecting, but also evolving into just who he's meant to be. It ultimately represents everything he's been working towards-and more. The 11-song set details the Danish soul-pop singer-songwriter's journey of self-discovery over the years, making this his most authentic and reflective work to date. With the album and an accompanying "Home Movies" video on the way, 2023 is gearing up to be a very exciting year for Lukas Graham.

