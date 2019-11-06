Luggage to Release 'Shift' via Corpse Flower Record

Whatever the cause, there's a history of no-frills, tension-baiting underground rock in Chicago, and Luggage are the latest torchbearers of that lineage. The band members' disciplined restraint and frequency-specific contributions allow the listener to hear every instrument, every nuance, and every tonal deviation. The calculated limitations on Shift (November 22, Corpse Flower Records) not only serve to capture Luggage in their purest state, they capture the entire essence of Chicago. It's as imposing, rigid, and cold as their environment, but also thrives with life within the confines of its monolithic constructions.

Recorded at Electrical Audio in Chicago with Matthew Barnhart (Shearwater, The New Year) handling the engineering duties, Shift was recorded almost entirely live (with the exception of vocals and a few minor overdubbed embellishments). As a result, Shift bears Electrical Audio's trademark hi-fidelity perfection and organic purity.

Shift will be released November 22nd via Corpse Flower Records and is available for pre-order. Luggage will be on the road in support of the album later this month - tour dates are below.

Luggage, Shift track listing:

1. Cam

2. Shift

3. Rain

4. Every Day

5. Blurred

6. Watching

7. July

8. Rest

LUGGAGE, ON TOUR:

Nov 27, Chicago, IL. Empty Bottle (record release show)

Dec 2, Detroit, MI. Outer Limits

Dec 4, Kingston, NY. Tubby's

Dec 5, New York, NY. Trans Pecos

Dec 6, Columbus, OH. Cafe Bourdon Street





