Ludlow Creek Releases Christmas Single 'This Baby Boy'
Having been shelved for many years, the song will now see the light of day in time for Christmas 2022.
Dayton-based award-winning band Ludlow Creek has gone global with many of their recent releases, including their latest album, "Which Way is Forward." Known for transcending boundaries and creating a unique musical experience with every song, Ludlow Creek has announced they will be releasing their first original Christmas single, "This Baby Boy." Having been shelved for many years, the song will now see the light of day in time for Christmas 2022.
Band member Jeffrey Friend tells how the single "This Baby Boy" came together, while almost tearing the band apart: "I wrote and recorded 'This Baby Boy' just before Christmas 2014, with Dave and Michelle singing harmonies. Michelle fell in love with it. Every Christmas after, Michelle would play it and talk about how the world needed to hear it, too. As we worked through 2022, we planned some rehearsals for the song. After the first rehearsal, I fired off an email that should have been a real-life conversation, and it blew everything up. Things got worse. We felt like Ludlow Creek was doomed."
He further added, "After a week of ugly emails, we finally all sat in one room filled with loving tears, and forgiveness. This is where life, love, and hope happen; together, in an ordinary place. It wasn't long before Michelle brought us back around to 'This Baby Boy'. We rehearsed, recorded, mixed, and mastered the song in a few short weeks."
"This Baby Boy" drops on October 14th, 2022.
Defining their signature sound as 'modern classic rock,' celebrated Dayton-area band, Ludlow Creek has finally unveiled their latest album, "Which Way is Forward." Released on September 16th, 2022, the album is dubbed as Ludlow Creek's magnum opus, featuring some of the band's best songs to date.
"Stoney Lonesome Road" from the album reached #51 on the UK iTunes Rock Songs chart. Two other singles have helped the band rack up more than 50K Spotify streams in 2022 alone. These achievements propelled the group to a 2022 International Singer Songwriter Association Award win.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
From “House of Dragons” to “Stranger Things” and “The Kardashians” to “The Bachelorette,” or from “The Bear” to “Real Housewives” and Nancy Sinatra to Freddie Mercury and more, the show is a nonstop, laugh-ridden hour with tricks and treats along the way. Plus, actor and funny man Kal Penn will join Kelly and Ryan live on the show.
Mother Mother Release Live EP During Sold-Out Tour
October 24, 2022
Alt-rock Canadian stars Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European summer tour in support of Imagine Dragons where they played to one million people, with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela; a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Sees Biggest HBO Finale Audience Since Series Finale Of GAME OF THRONES
October 24, 2022
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON concluded its first season with 9.3 million viewers Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, despite heavy hitting competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros.
Taylor Swift to Release CINDERELLA-Inspired 'Bejeweled' Music Video Tonight
October 24, 2022
The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Swift also premiered the 'Anti-Hero' music video on Friday. Swift shared a first look at her costume for the upcoming Cinderella-inspired music video. Check out the first look photo from the upcoming music video now!
George Birge Set to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in November
October 24, 2022
“Mind On You,” from George’s self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn’t even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was originally on hold by Jason Aldean but he decided to release it himself.