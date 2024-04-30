Lucky Daye to Embark on North America Headlining 'The Algorithm' Tour Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY award-winning, genre-bending R&B superstar Lucky Daye has announced his forthcoming album Algorithm, which is due out in June via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

He shared the news with fans, along with the cover art last week HERE. Most recently he released his dynamic single “HERicane” which received critical acclaim from UPROXX, VIBE, and HYPEBEAST upon release. Watch the official performance video HERE.

“HERicane” is the first taste of new music from Lucky in 2024, following the release of his single “That’s You,” co-written and co-produced by 16x GRAMMY award-winning artist, Bruno Mars.

To coincide with the album announcement, he also announces his long-awaited and highly-anticipated “The Algorithm Tour,” produced by Live Nation. Kicking off on July 11th in San Francisco, the tour will hit major cities across North America including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto and more. Known for his incredible live vocal performance and electrifying, high-energy live shows, fans will get to see him play in the largest, most prestigious venues in his career thus far including Radio City Music Hall in NYC, The Greek in LA and the Ryman in Nashville amongst others. See below for full routing. The tour will include support from opener Fana Hues.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 3 at 10am local time at luckydaye.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of “The Algorithm Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 12pm ET until Thursday, May 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Lucky has been at the forefront of the R&B genre, earning 11 GRAMMY nominations so far in his career, securing a GRAMMY win for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two (2021), and earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Album for his sophomore album Candydrip (2022). Breakout single from the album “Over,” hit the Billboard Hot 100, with Lucky delivering an electrifying performance of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the BET Soul Train Awards.

“The Algorithm Tour” Routing

Thu Jul 11 2024|San Francisco, CA|The Warfield*

Sat Jul 13 2024|Portland, OR |Crystal Ballroom

Sun Jul 14 2024|Seattle, WA|Showbox Sodo*

Wed Jul 17 2024|Denver, CO|The Ogden Theatre*

Fri Jul 19 2024 |Minneapolis, MN|The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Sat Jul 20 2024|Milwaukee, WI |The Rave*

Sun Jul 21 2024|St. Louis, MO|The Pageant

Tue Jul 23 2024 |Nashville, TN|Ryman Auditorium*

Wed Jul 24 2024|Indianapolis, IN|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Jul 26 2024|Chicago, IL|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jul 27 2024|Detroit, MI|The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Jul 28 2024|Cincinnati, OH| Bogart’s

Tue Jul 30 2024|Cleveland, OH|Agora Theatre*

Wed Jul 31 2024|Toronto, Ontario|HISTORY

Fri Aug 02 2024|Pittsburgh, PA|Roxian Theatre

Sat Aug 03 2024|Washington, DC |The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun Aug 04 2024|Philadelphia, PA|The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Aug 06 2024| Boston, MA|Citizens House of Blues Boston

Wed Aug 07 2024|New York, NY|Radio City Music Hall

Fri Aug 09 2024| Norfolk, VA|The NorVa*

Sat Aug 10 2024 |Charlotte, NC|The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Aug 11 2024|Raleigh, NC|The Ritz

Tue Aug 13 2024|Orlando, FL|House of Blues Orlando

Thu Aug 15 2024|Birmingham, AL|Iron City

Fri Aug 16 2024|Atlanta, GA|Tabernacle

Sat Aug 17 2024|New Orleans, LA |The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 20 2024|Austin, TX|ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Wed Aug 21 2024|Houston, TX|Bayou Music Center

Thu Aug 22 2024|Dallas, TX|South Side Ballroom

Sat Aug 24 2024|Phoenix, AZ|The Van Buren

Sun Aug 25 2024|San Diego, CA|SOMA

Tue Aug 27 2024|Anaheim, CA|House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Aug 28 2024|Los Angeles, CA|Greek Theatre*

*- Non-Live Nation produced show

ABOUT LUCKY DAYE

GRAMMY-Award winning R&B star Lucky Daye discovered his love of music and natural gift for singing and songwriting early in life in his hometown of New Orleans. Displaced by the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, Lucky moved to Atlanta for a brief stint and eventually ventured to Los Angeles to pursue his music dreams. After meeting producer D’Mile and working with him on his debut album Painted, Lucky fully realized his voice and potential. His undeniable talent as a vocalist took shape and landed him at his label home, Keep Cool, in partnership with RCA Records.

In 2022, Lucky Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards (including Album of the Year 2x for writing credits on Beyoncé ’s RENAISSANCE and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous), performed his hit single “Over” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and released his sophomore album Candydrip. The album debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and #10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, and upon release received critical acclaim from NPR, Complex, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, who hailed Daye’s latest effort as “immaculate, forward-thinking R&B.” In addition to Candydrip, Lucky has also released a number of collaborations including “Star” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Too Much” with Mark Ronson, “A Mess” with Ella Mai, “CYBAH” with Syd, and more.

Prior to these accolades, Daye won the GRAMMY Award for Best Progressive R&B album for his 2021 EP Table for Two, received nominations for four GRAMMY’s in 2019, including Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song, and released his explosive hit “Roll Some Mo” in late 2018. Lucky has also been nominated for an American Music Award, iHeart Radio Music Award, NAACP Image Award and more. He has notably performed for NPR Tiny Desk three times, as one of the only acts to ever do so.

